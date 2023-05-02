Troopers investigate Unity Twp. burglary
State police at Greensburg report investigating a residential burglary that occurred between 6 a.m. March 1 and 1:14 p.m. April 28 at a Dorsey Lane location in Unity Township. According to the report, an unknown number and type of tools were stolen from an 86-year-old Unity Township female.
Harassment charges filed
State police at Greensburg report filing harassment charges following an alleged incident 6:33 p.m. April 29 at a West Hills Drive location in Hempfield Township. According to the report, a 31-year-old female and 41-year-old male, both of Greensburg, shoved each other during an argument.
Disorderly conduct against Scottdale teenState police at Greensburg report investigating an alleged incident April 17 at 12:12 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. Route 30 and Donohoe Road in Hempfield Township. According to the report, a 15-year-old Scottdale female engaged in disorderly conduct by jumping out of her mother’s car while on the roadway and fleeing to a nearby store. Upon contact with law enforcement, the known female became physically/verbally resistant and attempted to escape custody several times. Charges will be filed.
Alleged DUI in Unity Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating a DUI (on view drugs) April 27 at 9:18 p.m. on Mount Pleasant Road in Unity Township. According to the report, troopers conducted a traffic stop in the 1800 block of Mount Pleasant Road for summary traffic violations. During the stop, a Greensburg male who was not identified in a public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance while driving a Chevrolet Silverado. Criminal charges are pending.
Vehicle strikes Yukon Road guide rail
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash April 27 at 1:36 p.m. on Yukon Road in Sewickley Township. According to the report, 90-year-old Donald R. Maughan of Madison was operating a 2016 Nissan Frontier south in the vicinity of 1030 Yukon Road when the vehicle traveled off of the west side of the roadway and struck a guide rail. The Nissan came to final rest along the west side of the roadway facing south. The vehicle sustained disabling damage to the front bumper and hood area. Maughan was wearing a seatbelt and suffered suspected minor injuries. The Nissan was towed from the scene by Luft’s Auto Repair. PSP Greensburg was assisted at the scene by members of the Hutchinson and Sewickley volunteer fire departments.
Hit-and-run on Route 30
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle hit-and-run crash April 27 at 11:23 p.m. on U.S. Route 30 at its intersection with Spruce Street in Unity Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a vehicle of unknown make and model, and operated by an unknown driver. Unit No. 2 was a 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier operated by 39-year-old Ronald J. Conrad III of Latrobe. The crash occurred as unit No. 2 was traveling east on Route 30 in Unity Township. As unit No. 2 was approaching the intersection of Route 30 and Spruce Street, Conrad observed a vehicle traveling north on Spruce Street approaching the intersection with Route 30. Conrad moved into the left lane to allow unit No. 1 to make a right (east) turn onto Route 30. The driver of unit No. 1 made a wide turn, striking unit No. 2. The driver of unit No. 1 then fled the scene in the vehicle. Both vehicles sustained minor damage.
DUI in Southwest Greensburg
State police at Greensburg report conducting a traffic stop April 15 at 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of South Main Street and Route 30 west in Southwest Greensburg. According to the report, 37-year-old Adam Burkhart of Monroeville was found to be DUI (on view alcohol) after troopers observed multiple traffic violations while Burkhart operated a 2001 Chevrolet C/K 1500.
Rollover crash in Salem Township
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a one-vehicle crash April 28 at 12:23 a.m. on U.S. Route 119 east of Barnes Lane in Salem Township. According to the report, 24-year-old Anna C. Navarre of Latrobe was driving a 2019 Ford Fiesta when she lost control of her vehicle on a right curve in the roadway, struck a guide rail and rolled over. Navarre was transported via Mutual Aid Ambulance Service to Excela Health Latrobe Hospital with suspected minor injuries.
Fishing equipment stolen from vehicle
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating the theft of fishing equipment 8 p.m. April 19 at a Twin Oaks Road location in Derry Township. According to the report, unknown actor(s) stole a fishing rod and tackle box out of the trunk of a 2014 Volkswagen Passat owned by a 62-year-old Monongahela man. The fishing rod with Ryobi reel is valued at $110 while the tackle box containing numerous miscellaneous reels is valued at $200. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Kiski Valley at 724-697-5780.
