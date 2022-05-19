Juvenile charged with making terroristic threats at school
Latrobe Police Department reports conducting a joint investigation with Greater Latrobe School District School Police which resulted in the arrest of a 15-year-old male. The juvenile is being charged with making terroristic threats after a report was made to Latrobe Police School Resource Officer Robert Daerr that the accused was making threats against another juvenile. A search warrant was executed where items of evidentiary value were seized. The investigation revealed that there was no immediate threat to the school or staff. The juvenile was detained and turned over to the Westmoreland County Juvenile Detention Center.
Plastic table stolen in Derry Township
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating the theft of a plastic folding table May 15 at 7:46 p.m. from 1113 Murtha Way in Derry Township. According to the report, the stolen white plastic folding table is valued at $50. The victim is listed as 42-year-old Sara Kozemchak of Latrobe. Anyone with information may contact PSP Kiski Valley at 724-697-5780.
Troopers investigate Derry Township assault
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating an assault May 14 at 2:16 p.m. in the 2000 block of state Route 217 in Derry Township. According to the report, the victim is listed as a 65-year-old male from Export. Further investigation revealed there was a mutual fight between two male individuals at the scene.
One-vehicle rollover crash in Derry Township
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a one-vehicle crash May 14 at 8:45 p.m. in the vicinity of 5979 state Route 982 in Derry Township. According to the report, a 17-year-old female was operating a 1996 Chevrolet S10 and failed to negotiate a left curve on state Route 982. The vehicle left the roadway and the driver overcorrected, causing the vehicle to subsequently roll over. A 14-year-old female juvenile was listed as a passenger. Both occupants were listed as suffering suspected minor injuries but were not transported from the scene via Mutual Aid Ambulance Service, which responded to the crash. The driver was cited for failure to operate a vehicle on roadways laned for traffic, according to a public information release report filed by PSP Kiski Valley.
No injuries in two-vehicle Derry Township crash
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a two-vehicle crash May 10 at 7:26 a.m. on state Route 982 at its intersection with Alyce Street in Derry Township. According to the report, 37-year-old Becky L. Cramer of Youngwood was operating a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox southbound on state Route 982 and failed to stop for stopped traffic at a red light. The Equinox struck a 2022 Jeep Wrangler operated by 41-year-old Amy L. Miller of Latrobe. No injuries were reported. Cramer was charged with failure to operate a vehicle at a safe speed.
Gravesites damaged in Hempfield Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating criminal mischief May 17 at 6:23 p.m. at Westmoreland Memorial Cemetery in Hempfield Township. According to the report, a 63-year-old victim reported several items at a family member’s gravesite were damaged over a period of time. There are no known suspects at this time. Any suspicious activity in the area should be reported to PSP Greensburg. The damaged lights and decorations are valued at $50.
One-vehicle rollover in Hempfield Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash May 16 at 2:01 a.m. on state Route 119 east of Martin Road in Hempfield Township. According to the report, 29-year-old Andrew J. Kutrufis of Pittsburgh was operating a 2016 Subaru Crosstrek north on state Route 119 and negotiating a left turn when he observed a deer standing on the roadway. Kutrufis steered to avoid the deer, and the vehicle left the roadway, struck a dirt embankment and rolled over. PSP was assisted at the scene by Mutual Aid Ambulance Service. Kutrufis was not injured and did not require medical transport.
