Motorcycle crash on Ligonier St.

State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred May 15 at 1:20 p.m. on Ligonier Street in front of Sheetz in Derry Township. According to the report, 30-year-old Brandon M. Grimm of New Florence, operating a 2000 Kawasaki Vulcan 1500-E3 motorcycle, was traveling behind another vehicle, which was turning left to enter the Sheetz parking lot. Grimm failed to stop in time and subsequently laid down the motorcycle. Grimm suffered suspected serious injuries and was transported via Mutual Aid Ambulance Service to UPMC Presbyterian.