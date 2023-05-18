Motorcycle crash on Ligonier St.
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred May 15 at 1:20 p.m. on Ligonier Street in front of Sheetz in Derry Township. According to the report, 30-year-old Brandon M. Grimm of New Florence, operating a 2000 Kawasaki Vulcan 1500-E3 motorcycle, was traveling behind another vehicle, which was turning left to enter the Sheetz parking lot. Grimm failed to stop in time and subsequently laid down the motorcycle. Grimm suffered suspected serious injuries and was transported via Mutual Aid Ambulance Service to UPMC Presbyterian.
Driver ejected in Bell Twp. crash
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred May 14 at 6:37 p.m. on state Route 819 south of Stefanik Drive in Bell Township. According to the report, 36-year-old Ryan J. Barr was operating a 2001 Ford F-350 north on Route 819 approximately one-quarter mile south of Stefanik Drive. The truck, which was traveling at a high rate of speed, failed to maintain its lane of travel and exited the east side of the roadway. The vehicle slid and struck a large rock before sliding across Route 819 in a northwestern direction. The vehicle struck an embankment and tree, causing the truck to overturn and roll. Barr was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle, suffering serious injuries. He was transported via medical helicopter to UPMC Presbyterian for further assessment and treatment. Murrysville Medic One responded to the scene along with members of the Bell Township Volunteer Fire Department.
Three-vehicle crash on Route 66
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a three-vehicle crash that occurred May 13 at 2:03 p.m. on U.S. Route 66 at its intersection with U.S. Route 22. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2013 Audi A4 operated by 50-year-old Michaeline R. Thiele of Ford City. Unit No. 2 was a 2011 Kia Sorrento operated by 31-year-old Amy B. Campbell of Murrysville. Unit No. 3 was a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado operated by 72-year-old Stanley A. Rudge of Jeannette. A 73-year-old passenger, Vicki L. Rudge of Jeannette, was also in the vehicle. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 was traveling north on Route 66 and failed to stop at a red light. Unit Nos. 2 and 3 were in the left turning lane and were traversing across the Route 66 northbound lanes of travel in an attempt to travel onto Route 22 eastbound. Unit No. 1 struck unit No. 2 on the right rear, and then struck unit No. 3 on the right front. All vehicle occupants were wearing seatbelts. PSP was assisted at the scene by members of the Forbes Road, Slickville, Delmont and White Valley volunteer fire departments.
Two-vehicle crash in Derry Twp.
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred May 13 at 8:07 p.m. on Derbytown Road near Wendy Lane in Derry Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 1993 Honda Accord operated by 18-year-old Joseph L. Palmer of Derry. Unit No. 2 was a 2019 Kia Forte operated by 32-year-old Cassandra L. Shaw of Latrobe. A 3-year-old male of Latrobe also was in the vehicle. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 was traveling west on Derbytown Road and failed to negotiate a right curve in the roadway and traveled into the eastbound lane. Unit No. 2 was traveling east and slowed to avoid being struck by unit No. 1. Unit No. 1 then struck unit No. 2 on the front right corner with the right side of unit No. 1. Unit No. 1 then traveled off of the roadway and into a grassy area before traveling west on Derbytown Road. Palmer returned to the scene and provided all information. No injuries were reported and both vehicles were driven from the scene. Charges are pending in Magisterial District Court 10-3-08 against Palmer.
Harassment charges filed
State police at Kiski Valley report filing harassment charges against a known 13-year-old Derry Township juvenile following an alleged incident in which the defendant “struck the victim with a shoe on the right arm, threw the shoe at the victim striking her in the chest, and grabbed the victim.” The alleged incident occurred approximately 3 p.m. May 10 at a Maroon Drive location in Derry Township.
Criminal mischief investigated
State police at Kiski Valley report filing criminal mischief charges against 29-year-old Chelsea Robinson of Derry following an alleged incident 11:49 p.m. May 12 at a Burns Street location in Derry Township. The victim is a known 34-year-old Latrobe male. According to the report, Robinson removed the driver side rear tire valve and scratched the back driver side door of a vehicle belonging to the victim.
Driver arrested for DUI
State police at Kiski Valley report responding last month to a one-vehicle crash on Hickory Avenue in Derry Township. According to the report, 50-year-old Richard Lynch of Derry, who was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Avalanche, was arrested for DUI following an April 16 crash.
Harassment at Bell Point Road location
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating an alleged incident that occurred 6:29 p.m. May 12 at a Bell Point Road location in Bell Township. According to the report, a non-traffic citation will be filed in Magisterial District Court 10-3-05 for summary harassment. The defendant, a 41-year-old Apollo male, was not identified in a public information release report filed by PSP Kiski Valley. The alleged victim is a 14-year-old Apollo male.
DUI in Bell Township
State police at Kiski Valley report initiating a traffic stop 7:09 p.m. May 12 at the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Westmoreland Street in Bell Township. Further investigation revealed that the driver, a known 64-year-old Saltsburg male, was intoxicated and had a suspended license. Charges for DUI and other traffic violations will be filed in Magisterial District Court 10-3-05. The driver was not identified in a public information release report filed by PSP Kiski Valley.
PFA violation in New Alexandria
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a disturbance that occurred May 12 at 12:52 a.m. at a U.S. Route 22 location in New Alexandria. According to the report, it was determined that a PFA violation had occurred and a known 53-year-old Indiana male was taken into custody for indirect criminal contempt. The victim is a known 57-year-old Uniontown female. Persons involved were not identified in a public information release report filed by PSP Kiski Valley. The investigation continues.
Two-vehicle crash on Route 22
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred May 11 at 6:18 p.m. on U.S. Route 22 east of Livermore Road in Derry Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban operated by 32-year-old Amanda E. Fenchak of Marsteller. A 2-year-old female passenger in a rear-facing child safety seat also was in the vehicle. Unit No. 2 was a 2021 Honda Pilot operated by 45-year-old Melissa Townsend-Fisher of Indiana. The crash occurred as unit No. 2 was slowing for a red light in the right lane of Route 22 westbound at its intersection with Livermore Road. Unit No. 1 was traveling in the left lane of Route 22 and the driver failed to see that the light was turning red. Unit No. 1 spun clockwise and slid sideways across the roadway and into the right lane of travel where it impacted unit No. 2. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts. Fenchak and the child suffered minor injuries. PSP was assisted at the scene by members of the Bradenville and New Alexandria volunteer fire departments.
DUI on Bell Point Road
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a suspicious vehicle April 22 at 9:04 p.m. at a Bell Point Road location in Bell Township. The driver, 28-year-old Justin Freeman of Arnold, was observed sleeping in the front seat. Freeman showed signs of impairment and was taken into custody. Freeman submitted to a breath test and was released.
Makeup stolen from Walmart
State police at Greensburg report investigating retail theft that occurred May 4 at 8:08 p.m. at Walmart in Unity Township. According to the report, a known 17-year-old Latrobe female stole miscellaneous makeup items valued at $28.32.
Harassment in East Huntingdon Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating harassment April 30 at 3:38 p.m. at a Countryside Plaza location in East Huntingdon Township. According to the report, a known 24-year-old Mount Pleasant male unlawfully struck a known 25-year-old Melcroft male. Persons involved were not identified in a public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg.
Vehicle strikes traffic signal pole
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred May 1 at 3:16 p.m. on Theatre Street at its intersection with Colony Lane in Unity Township. According to the report, a known 17-year-old female of Latrobe was operating a 2015 Fiat 500 and making a left turn from Theatre Street onto Colony Lane. The driver misjudged the turn and struck a traffic signal pole, knocking it to the ground. There were no injuries and the vehicle was towed from the scene.
