Fairfield Township crash reported
State police at Greensburg report investigating a crash May 14 at 12:13 a.m. on Umheys Road, south of Douglas Lane, in Fairfield Township. According to the report, 35-year-old Jeffrey B. Rhodes of Ligonier was operating a 2021 Ford F-150XLT south on the right lane of Umheys Road before crossing the roadway and berm, and striking a tree. After initial impact, the vehicle traveled in a southern direction along the east berm and struck a smaller tree before coming to final rest. The vehicle sustained severe front end, engine compartment and passenger compartment damage. The vehicle was removed by Laughlintown Garage. Rhodes suffered injuries of unknown severity and was transported to Excela Health Latrobe Hospital via Mutual Aid Ambulance service. According to a public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg, Rhodes was charged with failure to operate a vehicle on the right side of a roadway.
Police investigate alleged assault
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating the alleged physical assault of two Latrobe female juveniles, ages 13 and 16, April 4 at 4 p.m. at a Ligonier Street residence in Derry Township. According to the report, a suspect allegedly caused minor injuries to the victims. The investigation continues.
Torrance State Hospital patient spits on staff
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating aggravated harassment May 12 at 7:47 p.m. at Torrance State Hospital. According to the report, 40-year-old Heather Worsham of Torrance spit on a hospital staff member. Worsham was charged with aggravated harassment.
Identity theft in Derry TownshipState police at Kiski Valley report investigating an identity theft case May 12 at 5:14 p.m. at a residence along state Route 217 in Derry Township. According to the report, a fraudulent unemployment claim was submitted with the information of a known 48-year-old female of Derry. The investigation continues. PSP would like to remind the public to be careful when shopping online and/or sharing personal information online or over the phone. According to PSP, if a member of the public finds themselves a victim of identity theft, file a claim with Unemployment Compensation Fraud and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) Fraud, call the Pennsylvania Fraud Hotline at 800-692-7469, and start a recovery plan with the Federal Trade Commission by visiting www.identitytheft.gov.
Criminal mischief in Derry TownshipState police at Kiski Valley report investigating acts of criminal mischief on two separate occasions earlier this month. According to the report, sometime between 10 p.m. May 5 and 6:30 a.m. May 10, unknown actor(s) threw rocks at the victim’s vehicle on two separate occasions causing damage to the windshield. Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact PSP Kiski Valley at 724-697-5780.
Aggressive dog shot in Cook TownshipState police at Greensburg report filing dog law violations following an incident May 15 at 9:34 p.m. at 4177 state Route 130 in Cook Township. According to the report, 60-year-old Mark Ahner of Stahlstown failed to keep his American red nosed pit bull inside his property. The dog ventured onto property at 4177 state Route 130 and reportedly became aggressive, requiring a self-defense act by Dylan McKlveen and Jeremy Pettis where firearms were discharged, killing the dog. Ahner was cited for dog law violations in Magisterial District Court.
PSP: Blairsville man steals $18K from businessState police at Kiski Valley report investigating the theft of over $18,000 May 5 at 3:11 p.m. from Dollar General along state Route 22 in Salem Township. According to the report, 23-year-old Austin Rider of Blairsville is charged with stealing $18,097.39 in U.S. currency from the business.
