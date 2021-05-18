State police at Greensburg report troopers are investigating drug possession and impaired driving following an incident involving a 2007 Pontiac G6 along Forbes Trail and Smith roads in Hempfield Township around 1:58 p.m. March 23. Charges have been filed through the office of Magisterial District Judge Joseph DeMarchis.
State police at Greensburg report Nicholas Johnson, 25, of Latrobe was arrested after troopers responded to a report of a domestic around 8:09 p.m. April 12 along Fink Lane in Unity Township. Charges of terroristic threats were filed through the office of Magisterial District Judge Michael Mahady.
State police at Greensburg report troopers were dispatched around 10:49 a.m. May 8 to Route 30 in Hempfield Township for the report of a theft. Police determined two ePulse Hyper-X massage guns valued at $400 were taken from a store at Westmoreland Mall. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Greensburg.
State police at Kiski Valley report troopers are currently investigating a firearm purchase violation at Bullseye Firearms Gun Vault around 7:56 a.m. May 12 at 412 W. Main St. in New Alexandria.
State police at Kiski Valley report troopers are continuing an investigation of a report of harassment on Forest Drive in Loyalhanna Township around 2:10 p.m. May 13.
State police at Greensburg report troopers responded around 7:27 p.m. April 22 to Sand Hill Road in Unity Township for a vehicle break in. Police said the suspect broke the side window of a 2014 Jeep and took possession of the victim’s purse and traveled to Walmart in Unity Township making several purchases totaling $2,588.77 using the victim’s credit card. Police said the suspect is a Black woman approximately 20-25 years old. She was wearing a green long sleeve sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, a silver necklace, black flip flops and white socks. She drove an unknown white compact sedan. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Greensburg at 724-832-3288.
State police at Greensburg report Denise Helman, 62, of Bradenville was arrested after troopers responded around 4:50 p.m. May 4 to Route 30 in Hempfield Township for a report of a voucher theft — $202.61. Charges against Helman were filed through the office of Magisterial District Justice Anthony Bompiani.
State police at Greensburg report troopers responded around 3:11 p.m. March 24 to a residence on Slate Run Road in Hempfield Township for the report of a theft. Police said the victim, a 40-year-old Greensburg woman, related that she attempted to purchase a “golden doodle puppy’’ off of Facebook and sent the “breeder” $500. After sending the money, the “breeder” cut off contact with the victim.
