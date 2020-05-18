State police at Greensburg report Nancy Raabe, 52, of Unity Township was arrested for institutional vandalism after allegedly “attempting to make herself throw up, coughing and screaming she had the COVID-19 virus,” while being transported in a state police patrol vehicle around 10:05 a.m. April 7.
State police at Kiski Valley report Ryan Michael Crocker, 42, of Loyalhanna was cited for criminal mischief after allegedly damaging the door of a home on Flowers Road in Derry Township and the driver’s side mirror of a vehicle around 8:40 p.m. Saturday, May 16.
State police at Kiski Valley report no one was injured when the back seat area of a 2006 GMC Sierra driven north on Route 981 in Derry Township by Deborah A. Moore, 64, of Avonmore caught fire around 7:18 p.m. Saturday, May 16.
State police at Greensburg report Thomas H. Vivio, 66, of Youngwood was transported by ambulance to be flown by medical helicopter to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital with unknown injuries after the 2006 Kia Amanti he was driving west on McGinnis Road in Mount Pleasant Township veered off the roadway around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 16, and struck a tree before becoming engulfed in flames. According to police, Vivio was about 50 feet away from the vehicle when first responders arrived. Vivio was cited for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
State police at Greensburg report between 2:30 p.m. Friday, May 15, and 7 a.m. Saturday, May 16, someone damaged the grass in a yard along Creek Road in Fairfield Township “by doing donuts in the grass,” with an unknown vehicle. Anyone with information should contact police at 724-832-3288.
State police at Greensburg report Larry Fay Hetrick, 30, of Braddock was arrested on outstanding warrants for Megan’s Law and parole violations after troopers found Hetrick at the former Armel’s Bakery along Route 30 in Unity Township. Police report Hetrick was also in possession of a small amount of drug paraphernalia.
State police at Kiski Valley report a 20-year-old Slickville man was arrested for retail theft around 9:15 p.m. Friday, May 15, at the GetGo gas station and convenience store at the intersection of Route 22 and Mark Drive in Salem Township.
State police at Indiana report no one was injured when an unidentified red pickup truck sideswiped a 2003 Hyundai Elantra parked in front of 199 Main St. in Burrell Township around 2:32 a.m. Friday, May 15.
State police at Indiana report between 7 p.m. Thursday, May 14 and 5 p.m. Friday, May 15, someone stole an EBT card valued at $20 from a 36-year-old Burrell Township woman.
State police at Kiski Valley report charges are pending against Timothy Hortert, 41, of Grapeville after he was allegedly found passed out behind the wheel of a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze against a yellow parking post in the Salem Plaza parking lot along Route 22 in Salem Township at 7:59 p.m. Thursday, May 14. According to police, Hortert was barely breathing and was transported to UPMC East Hospital for treatment. Police allegedly found fentanyl and syringes inside the vehicle.
State police at Kiski Valley report troopers investigated an unfounded ChildLine referral alleging someone had endangered the welfare of a 5-year-old girl on Malone Road in Derry Township on Thursday, May 14.
State police at Greensburg report Tabatha Gromley, 36, of New Florence was charged with disorderly conduct after allegedly engaging in a loud argument and spitting in the face of a 44-year-old New Jersey woman during a disturbance around 9:15 p.m. Monday, May 11, on the 100 block of Birch Street in New Florence.
