Crash on Route 30 in Hempfield Twp.
State police at Greensburg report investigating a crash May 11 at 8:58 a.m. on U.S. Route 30 west of Edann Lane in Hempfield Township. According to the report, 52-year-old Douglas A. Shearer of Pitcairn was operating a 2010 Ford Escape east on Route 30 and went off the right side of the roadway before striking a fixed fence and rolling over. Shearer suffered injuries of unknown severity and was transported by Mutual Aid Ambulance to Forbes Regional Hospital. According to a public information release report provided by PSP Greensburg, Shearer was cited for careless driving.
Theft by deceptionState police at Greensburg report investigating a theft by deception April 14 at 140 Sioux Drive, Hempfield Township. According to the report, 41-year-old Joshua Miller of Greensburg took a $500 deposit from the victim in agreement that Miller would complete a job at a Sioux Drive residence. Miller reportedly failed to start or complete the job. The victim reached out to Miller on several occasions with no response. Miller was charged with deceptive or fraudulent business practices.
Three-vehicle crash on West Newton RoadState police at Greensburg report investigating a three-vehicle crash May 13 at 4:44 p.m. on West Newton Road (state Route 136) at its intersection with South Greengate Road in Hempfield Township. According to the report, the chain-reaction crash occurred as the driver of a 2003 Chevrolet Tracker applied the brakes on the wet roadway and slid into the back of a 2006 Toyota Corolla, which then impacted another 2006 Toyota Corolla. All three vehicles sustained minor damage. The drivers were not identified by a public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg. One driver was charged with operating a vehicle with a revoked or suspended license.
Hit-and-run in Unity Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating a hit-and-run May 12 at 10:51 p.m. on Mission Road in Unity Township. According to the report, a vehicle was traveling east on Mission Road in Unity Township and failed to stop at a properly posted stop sign at the intersection of Mission Road and Theatre Street. The vehicle drove off the southern shoulder of the roadway and struck the stop sign at this intersection. The vehicle then fled the scene traveling east on Mission Road.
Hit-and-run in parking lot
State police at Greensburg report investigating a hit-and-run May 14 at 12:07 p.m. in a Walmart parking lot in Hempfield Township. According to the report, 61-year-old Beverly L. Nixon of Greensburg was attempting to back a 2008 GM Savana into a parking space and struck a 2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek which was legally parked. Nixon then fled the area.
Stolen credit cards used at area store
State police at Greensburg report investigating the theft of a wallet containing multiple credit cards and cash at Target April 28 at 4:34 p.m. According to the report, PSP was dispatched to Target for a report of a stolen wallet belonging to a known 83-year-old female of North Huntingdon. Police determined the wallet had been stolen, and the victim’s information and credit cards were then used at the store to make various purchases. Items stolen include a brown wallet containing a driver’s license, Social Security card, COVID-19 vaccination card, three credit cards and $200. The report indicates charges are pending in Magisterial District Court No. 10-3-01 but no suspect is listed.
DUI reported in Derry
State police at Greensburg report investigating a DUI March 21 at 8:35 p.m. at 115 E. Owens Ave. in Derry. According to a report filed May 15, PSP responded to the above location to check on the welfare of 72-year-old Sandra Myers of Latrobe, who was observed driving out of her apartment complex. Myers was contacted at the above location and it was determined she drove there. Myers was taken into custody and transported to PSP Greensburg. Myers was given a breath test and it was determined that her blood alcohol level was .246%. Myers was released as per rule 519. Criminal charges are pending. The vehicle involved in the alleged incident is a 2021 Cadillac.
PSP investigating assault of 9-year-old
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating the alleged aggravated assault of a 9-year-old female May 11 at 7:40 p.m. at a Torrance Road residence in Derry Township. According to the report, PSP Kiski Valley were dispatched for a domestic dispute, and after further investigation, determined the 9-year-old victim was physically abused. Jordan Larrabee, 32, of Torrance, was taken into custody for aggravated assault and lodged at Westmoreland County Prison.
