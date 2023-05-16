One-vehicle crash in Sewickley Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred May 12 at 4:03 p.m. on Limerick Road near its intersection with General Braddock Road in Sewickley Township. According to the report, a 2013 Subaru Impreza, operated by a driver who was not identified by troopers, was traveling north on Limerick Road when the vehicle failed to negotiate a right curve in the roadway. The vehicle traveled off of the left side of the roadway and struck a guide rail before coming to final rest in a ditch roughly 5 feet off of the roadway. The vehicle was towed out of the ditch and was drivable from the scene, but the driver did not wish to drive it home. The unidentified driver was not injured in the crash.
Latrobe man dies in motorcycle crash
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred May 12 at 5:26 p.m. on state Route 981 in Unity Township. According to the report, 79-year-old Bruce E. Santella was operating a 2011 Harley-Davidson Tri Glide Ultra Classic south on Route 981 when he lost control of the vehicle, causing it to strike a concrete traffic barrier separating the northbound and southbound lanes. After impact, the motorcycle began to overturn several times on the roadway before coming to final rest in the left southbound turning lane to enter U.S. Route 30. Santella was transported via Mutual Aid Ambulance Service to Excela Health Latrobe Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Damage in parking lot crash
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred May 11 at 2:16 p.m. in a parking lot located at 3000 Lincoln Highway in Hempfield Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2020 GMC Terrain. Unit No. 2 was a 2022 Toyota Tacoma. The drivers were not identified in a public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg. Unit No. 2 was parked in a spot along the north side of the parking lot. Unit No. 1 was attempting to park next to unit No. 2 when the driver under-compensated the turn into the parking stall. As a result, unit No. 1’s driver side doors made contact with the passenger side rear bumper area of unit No. 2, causing minor damage. A witness informed the owner of unit No. 2 about the collision after observing it. All parties provided insurance information to PSP without issue. No injuries resulted from this crash.
Troopers investigate damaged vehicleState police at Greensburg report investigating criminal mischief May 10 at 11:46 a.m. at a Country Estates Drive location in Hempfield Township. According to the report, a 31-year-old Greensburg man reported that the starter for his 2002 Ford F350 had been damaged, as well as the wire harness that connects to it. The victim related that he believes someone had intentionally damaged his vehicle. A canvas of the area for witnesses and surveillance was conducted with negative results. There are currently no investigative leads for this incident.
Eggs thrown at vehicleState police at Greensburg report investigating criminal mischief that occurred between 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. May 8 at a Country Estates Drive location in Hempfield Township. According to the report, unidentified actor(s) threw eggs at a 2011 Mazda3 owned by a known 38-year-old Greensburg female. The rear driver side door was dented as a result of this incident. There are currently no investigative leads for this incident.
Property stolen from apartment complexState police at Greensburg report investigating theft May 4 at 6:15 p.m. at an apartment complex in East Huntingdon Township. According to the report, unknown actor(s) took a wooden stand from a storage area located at Huntingdon Village Apartments. The stand, owned by a 55-year-old Hunker female, is valued at $100. The date and time the incident occurred remain unknown.
AC units stolen from Walmart
State police at Greensburg report filing retail theft charges following an incident May 5 at Walmart in Hempfield Township. According to the report, 34-year-old Timothy Chavis Jr. of McKeesport stole two air-conditioning units from Walmart at approximately 6:40 a.m. Chavis reportedly placed the AC units in his vehicle and left the premises. After Chavis and his vehicle were identified in surveillance footage, his vehicle was observed at approximately 6 p.m. on U.S. Route 30 during routine PSP patrol. Troopers conducted a traffic stop and took Chavis into custody. He was processed and released while charges were filed in Magisterial District Court 10-3-01.
No injuries in Unity Township crash
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred May 6 at 1:47 p.m. in the vicinity of 1894 Mount Pleasant Road in Unity Township. According to the report, 78-year-old Kathleen S. Roth of Greensburg was operating a 2014 Dodge Journey south on Mount Pleasant Road when she under-compensated a left curve in the roadway. The vehicle exited the west side of the roadway and struck a guide rail. The vehicle sustained disabling damage to its right front wheel well area. Roth was not injured.
SUV strikes utility poleState police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred May 3 at 10:31 a.m. on Walton Tea Room Road near its intersection with Baughman Road in Hempfield Township. According to the report, a 17-year-old Greensburg male was operating a 1993 Jeep Cherokee and was turning left onto Walton Tea Room Road from Baughman Road when he reportedly lost control of the vehicle and struck a utility pole. The Jeep sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene. The driver was not injured.
Firearm found in repossessed vehicleState police at Greensburg report responding April 26 at 10:13 a.m. to a Hunker Waltz Mill Road location in Hempfield Township for a report of a handgun found in a repossessed vehicle. The firearm, a Smith & Wesson handgun, was entered into evidence and a message was left for the owner. The firearm is valued at $400.
PSP investigate alleged suicide attemptState police at Greensburg report investigating an alleged suicide attempt April 25 at 6:52 a.m. at a Canyon Court location in Unity Township. According to the report, troopers responded for a report of an overdose with a suicide note. Upon arrival, troopers observed a known 38-year-old Unity Township woman unconscious on the ground. Emergency medical technicians transported to female to Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. The family member who found the female traveled with troopers to the hospital to file an application for involuntary emergency examination treatment, which was granted.
