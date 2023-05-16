One-vehicle crash in Sewickley Township

State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred May 12 at 4:03 p.m. on Limerick Road near its intersection with General Braddock Road in Sewickley Township. According to the report, a 2013 Subaru Impreza, operated by a driver who was not identified by troopers, was traveling north on Limerick Road when the vehicle failed to negotiate a right curve in the roadway. The vehicle traveled off of the left side of the roadway and struck a guide rail before coming to final rest in a ditch roughly 5 feet off of the roadway. The vehicle was towed out of the ditch and was drivable from the scene, but the driver did not wish to drive it home. The unidentified driver was not injured in the crash.