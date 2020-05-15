Latrobe police report the operators of a truck hauling an antique stove discovered the iron burner covers from the stove had fallen off as the truck was traveling through Latrobe around 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 13. According to police, the truck travelled from the 300 block of Main Street along Lincoln Avenue to Route 981 and made its way to Route 30. Anyone with information about the burner covers should contact Latrobe police at 724-537-5526, email lpd@cityoflatrobe.com or message the department on Facebook.
State police at Greensburg report troopers are investigating after a New Castle woman allegedly loaned a black 2015 Honda Accord CrossTour to an unnamed suspect in the area of Peekaboo Lane and Sunview Avenue in Hempfield on May 6, to be returned on May 10, but the vehicle had not been returned as of Wednesday, May 13. Police are continuing to investigate.
State police at Kiski Valley report troopers are investigating the report of a stolen license plate in the Frogtown Road area of Salem Township. According to police, a 33-year-old man sold his vehicle and did not return his license plate to PennDOT. The license plate was allegedly stolen and displayed on another vehicle. The victim reported the license plate as stolen on Wednesday, May 13, after he began receiving citations from the state of New York, police said.
State police at Kiski Valley report troopers investigated the death of a 52-year-old Slickville man around 5:42 p.m. Monday, May 11, on Elrico Street in Loyalhanna Township.
State police at Kiski Valley report troopers made contact with an unnamed male suspect near the intersection of Route 981 and Bush Road in Derry Township around 2:04 p.m. Sunday, May 10, and found the man to be in possession of “narcotic equipment.”
State police at Kiski Valley report one person suffered a suspected minor injury when a 205 Chevrolet Cavalier driven by Ethan M. Sherback, 27, of Latrobe turned left from a parking lot along Route 217 North near its intersection with Pizza Barn Road in Derry Township and pulled into the path of a 2020 Chevrolet Spark driven by Melinda J. Parshall, 32, of West Terre Haute, Indiana. Parshall suffered a suspected minor injury, according to police. Sherback was cited for vehicle turning left.
Commented