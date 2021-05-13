State police at Kiski Valley report no one was injured when an undisclosed motorist driving an eastbound 2016 Nissan Rogue along Story Road in Salem Township encountered a dog in the middle of the travel lane, swerved to prevent striking the animal and struck a boulder on the roadside embankment around 5:49 p.m. May 9. The crash caused damage to the vehicle’s passenger side.
State police at Kiski Valley report troopers are investigating an incident in which a 64-year-old New Alex woman noticed an unauthorized transfer of $550 on her bank account on Tall Timber Lane in Derry Township around 3:41 p.m. April 22.
State police at Kiski Valley report troopers are investigating an incident in which unknown actors used a 71-year-old Derry woman’s debit card to make two unauthorized purchases in the amount of $2,258 on Heaven Hill Lane in Derry Township around 2:44 p.m. May 6.
State police at Indiana report a 22-year-old Kennett Square woman was arrested for DUI following an incident on Conner Alley and North Walnut Street in Blairsville around 12:48 a.m. May 11.
