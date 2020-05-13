State police at Kiski Valley report someone stole a red 15-foot Coleman canoe with black trim from the back yard of a home on the 100 block of Hoffman Heights Road in Salem Township around 1:31 a.m. Tuesday, May 12, and fled south on Hoffman Heights Road, possibly in a white Chevrolet S10 or Ford Ranger regular cab pickup truck with damage to the front driver’s side area and one or more windows. Anyone with information should contact police at 724-697-5780.
State police at Greensburg report a Commonwealth of Pennsylvania State Constable badge was discovered along Route 31 in Donegal Township around 1:11 p.m. Tuesday, May 12. Anyone with information should contact police at 724-832-3288.
State police at Indiana report no charges were filed after a known individual made an indirect threat toward a 48-year-old Derry man during an incident on Indiana Road in Creekside around 12:12 p.m. Monday, May 11. The person who received the threat chose not to seek prosecution.
State police at Greensburg report a 50-year-old Unity Township woman contacted police around 8:40 a.m. April 25 after her Social Security number was used in an attempt to open multiple credit card accounts. Upon investigation, police allegedly discovered the woman’s son, a 28-year-old Jeannette man, was using her name and Social Security number to open credit card accounts and having the cards sent to his home.
