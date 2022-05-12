Altercation at Torrance State Hospital
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating an altercation between a Torrance State Hospital patient and staff member May 7 at 5:20 p.m. at 121 Longview Drive, Derry Township. According to the report, the perpetrator is 29-year-old Linda Welch of Warren.
Residential burglaryState police at Greensburg report responding to a burglary in progress May 10 at 4:42 p.m. at a Mount Joy Road residence in Mount Pleasant. According to the report, 35-year-old Christopher Sherrick of Irwin was reported to be in the driveway of the caller’s residence along Mount Joy Road in Mount Pleasant. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that Sherrick entered the residence and laid on the bed in the master bedroom. It was discovered that Sherrick had been sleeping in the master bedroom, which he admitted to. Upon confrontation from PSP, Sherrick repeatedly tried to bribe the arresting troopers with money in exchange for letting him go free. Charges were filed through Magisterial District Court 10-2-01. Sherrick was charged with burglary, criminal trespass, Act 64, and bribery.
Lost firearmState police at Kiski Valley reported a lost firearm in the woods off state Route 981 in Bell Township. The owner of the firearm reported to have lost it while scouting for a turkey hunt. The report was taken May 10 at 6:22 p.m. The firearm is valued at $741.
Three-vehicle crash on Route 30State police at Greensburg report investigating a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 30 May 10 at 4:47 p.m. just prior to the West Newton (state Route 136) exit in Hempfield Township. Prior to the crash, traffic was being forced to slow and merge into the left lane following a prior crash blocking the right lane. Police and fire units were on scene with roadway flares deployed. Unit 1, a 2015 Kia Sorrento operated by 58-year-old Denise J. McCullough of Greensburg, was approaching the crash scene with Unit 2, a 2013 Dodge Journey operated by 37-year-old Michael A. Schmitt of Latrobe, and Unit 3, a 2016 Ford F-150XLT operated by 29-year-old Joshua R. Hoke of Bovard. McCullough failed to notice vehicles slowing down and attempting to merge ahead. Unit 1 impacted the rear of Unit 2 forcing that vehicle into the center concrete median. Unit 1 then continued to travel eastbound impacting the rear of Unit 3 before coming to final rest blocking both travel lanes of the highway. McCullough was transported to Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital with suspected minor injuries.
Crash in Unity TownshipState police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 30 just prior to its intersection with St. Vincent Drive in Unity Township. Both vehicles were stopped at a red light when a 2006 Toyota Matrix’s brakes gave out and struck the rear bumper of a 2016 Kia Optima with its front bumper. The Toyota Matrix was moved off the roadway and the Kia Optima was driven from the scene. No injuries were sustained. The identities of the drivers were not made available in a public information release report provided by PSP Greensburg.
