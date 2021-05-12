State police at Greensburg report Gary English, 64, of Pittsburgh was accused of stealing multiple campaign signs for several Republican candidates valued at nearly $2,500 throughout eastern Westmoreland County around 6:21 p.m. April 5 along Rocky Mountain Court and Mount Ranier Drive in Unity Township. The witnesses of the incident were able to provide troopers with pictures of English and his vehicle. Police said no specific candidates were targeted.
State police at Greensburg report no one was injured when an eastbound 2011 Hyundai Sonata driven along Route 217 in Unity Township by Erica L. Erickson, 47, of Greensburg failed to negotiate a right turn and exited the left side of the roadway striking the guardrail and continuing to travel eastbound across both travel lanes around 3:17 a.m. April 10. Erickson was cited for driving on roadways laned for traffic. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
State police at Greensburg report no one was injured during a three-vehicle crash in North Huntingdon Township around 3:17 p.m. April 27. Police said a 2017 Mercedes-Benz E300 driven by Ronald G. Irwin, 77, of Latrobe, and a 2016 GMC Acadia driven by Mary E. Baughman, 73, of North Huntingdon Township were stopped in the left westbound lane of Route 30 during heavy traffic when an undisclosed driver of a 2017 Ford Explorer proceeded through the intersection with Ronda Court and struck the Mercedes, which was pushed into the GMC. The driver of the Ford was cited for driving too closely.
State police at Greensburg report Sean Bane, 41, of Wilmerding was accused of stealing a Husavarna robotic lawn mower valued at around $3,700 from Tobin’s Lawn Care on Route 30 in Hempfield Township between 6:30 p.m. April 19 and 10:41 p.m. April 20. Police said the mower was found and returned to the owner. Charges have been filed against Bane.
