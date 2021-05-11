State police at Indiana report a 20-year-old New Florence woman was arrested for DUI and drug possession around 12:52 a.m. Friday, May 7, along Power Plant and Hutchison Hollow roads in East Wheatfield Township.
State police at Indiana report Bradley S. Wholaver, 50, of Cherry Tree was charged after he was accused of smuggling numerous boxes of nicotine pouches into the Indiana County Prison for multiple inmates on multiple occasions while he was employed as a corrections officer at the facility.
State police at Kiski Valley report troopers responded to the Raphael House at Adelphoi Village along Main Street in Derry Township for a report of an alleged sexual assault that occurred between Oct. 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021. State police said it was alleged that a male resident forced another male resident to perform a sex act on him. The investigation is ongoing.
State police at Kiski Valley report a 28-year-old Latrobe woman was arrested after troopers investigated a ChildLine referral around 9 p.m. April 12 on Conrad Court in Derry Township.
State police at Greensburg report one person suffered a minor injury during a two-vehicle crash which occurred around 11:26 a.m. April 3 along Swede Hill Road in Hempfield Township. Police said a 2000 Honda Accord driven by Naomi M. Blackburn, 22, of Greensburg was attempting to exit her driveway when its front bumper struck the passenger side of a southbound 2016 Ford F-150 driven by Frank A. Rehak, 57, of Greensburg. Blackburn suffered a minor head injury and was transported to Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital for precautionary reasons.
