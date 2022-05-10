Crash reported in Unity Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating a crash May 7 at 7:55 a.m. on Route 30 east of Lewis Road in Unity Township. According to the report, a 2013 Chrysler 200 operated by Steven J. Shawley, 22, of Latrobe, was traveling west on Route 30 in the left lane. Shawley lost control of the vehicle on the wet roadway and struck an embankment on the right side of Route 30. The vehicle then struck a crosswalk post at the intersection of Route 30 and Lewis Road before rolling over. The vehicle then struck another embankment on Lewis Road and came to final rest on its roof, facing north. Shawley was not injured but was charged with failure to operate a vehicle at a safe speed. A passenger, 21-year-old Kayla R. Orosz of Derry, suffered an injury of unknown severity and was transported to Excela Health Latrobe Hospital via Mutual Aid Ambulance service.
DUI crashState police at Kiski report investigating a DUI crash April 23 at 6:27 a.m. in the vicinity of state Routes 286 and 981 in Loyalhanna Township. According to the report, PSP Greensburg responded to a two-vehicle crash and determined that 28-year-old Phillip Riggle, 28, of Jeannette, was DUI at the time of the crash. Another driver, Casey McGee, 30, of Clymer, was injured and transported from the scene via Lifestat Ambulance Service of Saltsburg.
Go-kart theftsState police at Kiski report investigating a theft of go-karts between April 6 at 9 a.m. and April 8 at 9 a.m. at 24 Poplar St., Derry Township. According to the report, the go-karts were recovered and returned to the owner, 43-year-old John Nave of Blairsville. Charges were filed against 41-year-old Tina Rose of Blairsville. A juvenile allegation was filed against a 15-year-old male. A 17-year-old female is also listed as an arrestee according to a public information release report filed by PSP Kiski. The go-karts were valued at $1,800.
