State police at Indiana report Devin Butler, 29, of Blairsville was arrested for theft by deception after he allegedly stole a 30-year-old Coral woman’s debit card and made 13 transactions totaling $539 around 7 a.m. Monday, May 3, Beech and Main streets in Center Township.
