DUI reported in Hempfield Township
State police at Greensburg report conducting a traffic stop April 9 at 3:13 a.m. on East Pittsburgh Street in Hempfield Township. According to the report, 20-year-old Brandon Zanotto of Export was stopped while driving a 2021 Dodge Chrysler and found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of drug paraphernalia. Zanotto submitted to chemical testing before being processed and released at the PSP Greensburg barracks. Charges were filed in Magisterial District Court 10-2-01.
Hit-and-run crash on Route 30
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle hit-and-run crash April 18 at 11:05 a.m. on U.S. Route 30 at its intersection with Margaret Avenue in Hempfield Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2008 Toyota Tacoma operated by 50-year-old Richard J. Mursch of Sutersville. Unit No. 2 was a 1997 Saturn SC operated by 21-year-old Christophe Mellon Kirik of Jeannette. A passenger, 22-year-old Paige M. Long of Greensburg, also was in the vehicle. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 entered Route 30 from a side street in the area of Margaret Avenue and U.S. Route 30 east. Unit No. 1 struck unit No. 2 which was traveling east on Route 30, causing it to roll over. Unit No. 1 then pulled over but later attempted to flee the scene. Unit No. 1 was observed fleeing the scene and a traffic stop was initiated. Mursch was found to be under the influence of alcohol. Mellon Kirik and Long were transported via Mutual Aid Ambulance Service to area medical facilities with injuries of unknown severity.
Intersection crash in Hempfield Twp.
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash April 19 at 1:30 p.m. on Georges Station Road at its intersection with Donohoe Road in Hempfield Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2017 Honda Accord operated by 75-year-old Suzanne S. Klauss of Greensburg. Unit No. 2 was a 2011 Toyota Tacoma operated by 32-year-old Robert M. Weber Jr. of Jeannette. According to the report, the crash occurred as unit No. 1 was traveling south on Georges Station Road near the intersection with Donohoe Road, and unit No. 2 was traveling west on Donohoe Road through the intersection. Until No. 2 struck unit No. 1, and both vehicles continued traveling south on Georges Station Road and came to find crest along the right (west) side of the roadway facing south. Unit No. 1 sustained disabling damage to the driver side door area and front driver side wheel area. Unit No. 2 sustained minor damage to the front bumper area. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts and did not report any injuries. Unit No. 1 was towed from the scene by Zappone’s Towing while unit No. 2 was driven from the scene.
$9,500 stolen from casino
State police at Greensburg report investigating the theft of $9,500 on April 17 at 5:50 a.m. from Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Hempfield Township. According to the report, a 50-year-old Portage man told police he had placed the funds on the counter of a machine, walked away, and when he came back the money was gone. Video surveillance showed a suspect take the money from the machine and leave the casino. Security was able to identify the actor and a warrant was issued. The alleged actor was not identified in a public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg.
Theft by deception reported
State police at Greensburg report investigating theft by deception April 24 at 1:40 p.m. at a Vermax Road location in Unity Township. According to the report, a known 56-year-old Unity Township woman told police she willingly sent $750 to an unknown individual on Venmo to see an apartment in Morgantown, West Virginia. The victim was unable to provide a username or company for the person she sent the funds to.
No injuries in Youngwood crash
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash April 18 at 6:56 p.m. on Hillis Street at its intersection with Wagner Road in Youngwood. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2011 Dodge Ram operated by 43-year-old Justin R. Ferrarini of Greensburg. A female infant, also of Greensburg, was in the vehicle. Unit No. 2 was a 2015 Honda Fit operated by 21-year-old Allison R. Deemer of Uniontown. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 was traveling southbound from Wagner Road onto Willis Street. Ferrarini reportedly became distracted by the infant on the rear seat passenger side of the vehicle, and struck unit No. 2, which was facing north sitting at the stop sign on Willis Street. Unit No. 1 sustained disabling damage to the driver side front wheel area. No one was injured in the crash.
Man rides lawnmower to doctor’s office
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating an incident shortly after noon April 25 at Associates & Family Health Care, located at 3021 Emilio Center in Salem Township. According to the report, 56-year-old Charles Lynch of New Alexandria was at the scene and intoxicated. Upon arrival, it was determined Lynch had driven a Husqvarna deck riding lawnmower to the doctor’s office while highly intoxicated. It was also determined while in the parking lot, Lynch unzipped his pants, exposed his penis in full view of a staff member and urinated on the ground. While interacting with PSP, Lynch was highly intoxicated with a strong odor of alcohol beverage emanating from his person. Due to his high level of intoxication and instability, field sobriety testing was not conducted. Lynch admitted to PSP personnel that he had driven the lawnmower there to try to talk to the doctor for pain medication. Lynch was asked to submit to a blood draw but refused. Lynch was taken into custody for DUI, public intoxication and indecent exposure, and his lawnmower was towed from the scene by Watt’s Towing. Lynch was released to a relative, and charges are pending.
Truck strikes Route 22 median
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a one-vehicle crash April 19 at 6:29 a.m. on U.S. Route 22 in Derry Township. According to the report, 19-year-old Skyler F. Dean was operating a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado on Route 22 east when the vehicle struck a concrete median. The truck came to final rest in the left lane of Route 22 with disabling front end damage. Dean was transported via Mutual Aid Ambulance Service to Excela Health Latrobe Hospital for a suspected minor head injury. The vehicle was towed from the scene by Hafer’s Towing. PSP was also assisted by members of the Derry Volunteer Fire Department.
Alleged sexual assault reported
State police at Kiski Valley received a report of an alleged sexual assault at a Main Street location in Derry Township in mid April. The investigating is ongoing.
DUI investigated in Salem Township
State police at Kiski Valley report being dispatched 11:01 p.m. March 27, to the area of U.S. Route 22 and Mark Drive in Salem Township for a report of a disabled motorist. Members of an area fire department were at the scene and indicated the aforementioned vehicle, a 2001 GMC Sierra, was in the travel lane and smoking. The driver, 35-year-old Richard Sholtis of Dilltown, had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath and person. Sholtis reportedly told police he had been drinking, agreed to a blood test and was taken into custody without incident. The investigation is ongoing.
