DUI reported in Hempfield Township

State police at Greensburg report conducting a traffic stop April 9 at 3:13 a.m. on East Pittsburgh Street in Hempfield Township. According to the report, 20-year-old Brandon Zanotto of Export was stopped while driving a 2021 Dodge Chrysler and found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of drug paraphernalia. Zanotto submitted to chemical testing before being processed and released at the PSP Greensburg barracks. Charges were filed in Magisterial District Court 10-2-01.