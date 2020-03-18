Man charged with harassment
State police at Indiana report Vincent Burkley, 27, of Seward was charged with harassment after police allege a verbal argument between Burkley and a 27-year-old woman became physical around 9:21 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, at a location on Edgewood Lane in East Wheatfield Township.
Teens cited for trespassing
in Derry Township
State police at Kiski Valley report three 14-year-old boys, two from Latrobe and one from Bradenville, were cited for trespassing after allegedly entering an abandoned mobile home with a posted “No Trespassing” sign on School Street Extension in Derry Township around 3:48 p.m. Monday, March 16.
Bradenville man cited for harassment, disorderly conduct
State police at Kiski Valley report David Alan Homan Jr., 38, of Bradenville was cited for harassment and disorderly conduct after allegedly arriving at a home on School Street Extension around 4:46 p.m. Monday, March 16, causing a disturbance and attempting to fight a man living there.
Teen accused of harassment
in Derry Township
State police at Kiski Valley report a 16-year-old Latrobe boy was accused of harassment following an incident involving a 15-year-old Latrobe girl around 6:07 p.m. Monday, March 16, at a location on Murtha Way in Derry Township.
Man charged with drug possession in Center Township
State police at Indiana report Evan Hartman, 25, of Graceton was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and public drunkenness after troopers responded to a home on Second Street in Center Township for an argument beween Hartman and his mother around 9:37 p.m. Saturday, March 14.
No injuries reported
in Salem Township crash
State police at Kiski Valley report no one was injured when a 2010 GMC Sierra driven north on Cloverleaf Lane in Salem Township by Robert S. Baden, 49, of New Alexandria crested a hill and left the roadway, striking a tree around 7:16 a.m. Thursday, March 12.
No injuries reported in crash
State police at Greensburg report no one was injured when a 2000 Oldsmobile Intrigue driven east on Route 30 in Greensburg by Charles R. Mott, 19, of Pitcairn lost control while passing another vehicle, traveled off the roadway and struck an embankment before overturning onto its roof around 12:51 a.m. Feb. 23.
