State police at Indiana report Martin Denny Reed, 51, of Apollo was charged with strangulation, simple assault, disorderly conduct, harassment and public drunkenness after allegedly putting his hands around the throat of a 64-year-old Saltsburg woman during an altercation around 8:37 a.m. Sunday, March 8, at a location on Walnut Way in Saltsburg.
State police at Kiski Valley report DUI and other charges are pending against two people following a traffic stop on Silvis Road in Salem Township around 10 p.m. Friday, March 6. According to police, Thomas John Ridella, 54, of Murrysville was arrested after troopers determined he was under the influence of marijuana and alcohol. A passenger in the vehicle, a 48-year-old Murrysville woman, was accused of being in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.
State police at Kiski Valley report no one was injured when a 2013 Toyota Corolla driven by Megan L. Younker, 23, of Latrobe struck a 2009 Ford Edge driven by Alan M. Stouffer, 23, of Ligonier as it was stopped on Route 982 waiting to turn left onto Kingston Club Road in Derry Township at 4:45 p.m. Thursday, March 5. Younker was cited for following too closely.
State police at Kiski Valley report David Medred, 25, of Saltsburg was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana, two counts of disorderly conduct, defiant trespass and public drunkenness after Medred allegedly showed up intoxicated to the Kiski Valley state police barracks at 1325 Learn Road in Bell Township around 5:26 p.m. March 2 to pay a parking ticket he had received in a nearby town and became irate after being told he was in the wrong location to pay the parking fine. According to police, Medred allegedly continued to walk around a restricted area of the barracks property and continually threatened troopers. Police allegedly found Medred to be in possession of suspected marijuana after taking him into custody.
State police at Kiski Valley report Lisa Rindt, 53, and Kirstie Hogan, 26, both of Saltsburg, were cited for harassment after allegedly pushing each other during an altercation around 9:08 p.m. Feb. 20 inside a home on Aspen Drive in Loyalhanna Township.
