Police seek information on stolen vehicle
State police at Kiski Valley report troopers are investigating the alleged theft of a 2004 Ford Ranger from Longview Court in Derry Township between 2:30 and 3:30 a.m. Saturday, March 14. According to police, the truck is maroon with PA license plate ZME-5480 with a black pushbar on the front bumper and a yellow Pittsburgh Steelers front license plate. A suspect in the theft is known to frequent the Jeannette area, police said. Anyone with information should contact police at 724-697-5780.
No injuries in Hempfield Twp. DUI crash
State police at Greensburg report no one was injured when a 1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera driven north on Trouttown Road in Hempfield Township by David L. Gobble, 41, of Jeannette left the roadway and drove through a yard, striking a mailbox and utility pole and shearing the utility pole into two pieces at 4:42 p.m. Saturday, March 14. Police report Gobble was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI.
Latrobe man accused of drug possession
State police at Greensburg report troopers were called to the intersection of routes 30 and 982 in Unity Township around 4:01 p.m. Friday, March 13, for a report of a man stumbling into traffic and yelling at cars near the intersection. Upon arrival, troopers made contact with a 24-year-old Latrobe man who was later found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia, a small amount of marijuana and an uncapped hypodermic needle containing suspected heroin, police said. Police are continuing to investigate.
Minor injuries reported in Unity Twp. crash
State police at Greensburg report two people sustained suspected minor injuries when a 2017 Ford Escape driven by a 16-year-old Central City boy stopped on Route 217 at its intersection with Route 30 East and turned left into the right lane of Route 30 into the path of a 2010 Nissan Pathfinder driven east on Route 30 by Robert C. Bowman, 56, of Ligonier at 4:01 p.m. Thursday, March 12. Bowman and a passenger in the Escape, Michael D. Miscoe, 57, of Central City, sustained suspected minor injuries. The 16-year-old was cited for failing to obey stop and yield signs.
Motorcyclist injured in Salem Twp. crash
State police at Kiski Valley report Michelle A. Wion, 43, of Pittsburgh was transported by Mutual Aid Ambulance to Allegheny Health Network Forbes Hospital with a suspected minor injury after the 2016 Kawasaki Vulcan S motorcycle she was riding south on Route 819 in Salem Township left the roadway just south of Hi Acres Road and slid on gravel around 6:41 p.m. Thursday, March 12. Wion came to rest on the western side of Route 819 and the motorcycle came to rest upside down after going over a small embankment.
Construction tools stolen in Fairfield Twp.
State police at Greensburg report between 7 p.m. March 8 and 2 p.m. Thursday, March 12, someone removed multiple construction tools valued at $1,015 from a location on Mountain View Road in Fairfield Township. Anyone with information should contact police at 724-832-3288.
No injuries reported in Salem Twp. crash
State police at Kiski Valley report no one was injured when a deer jumped onto Route 66 in Salem Township into the path of a 2019 Volkswagen Passat driven south on Route 66 by Cheryl A. Tomasello, 56, of Vandergrift around 4:21 a.m. March 4.
