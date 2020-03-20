State police at Indiana report between 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, and 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, someone damaged a 1998 Ford Ranger and a 2006 Chrysler vehicle at a home on N. 5th Avenue in White Township. According to police, unknown actors slashed all four tires of one of the vehicles, entered the vehicle using an unlocked door and stole a wallet valued at $7 from inside, and scratched another vehicle.
State police at Kiski Valley report troopers investigated the death of a 55-year-old Export man at a home on Lincoln Avenue in Export around 12:41 p.m. March 7.
State police at Indiana report unknown actors entered a home near the intersection of Route 210 and Johnston Road and stole various jewelry valued at $2,000, Susan B. Anthony coins valued at $40, $1 gold coins valued at $30 and a BB gun valued at $30 over the course of approximately eight months between June 1 and Feb. 14.
Commented