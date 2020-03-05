State police at Kiski Valley report Mark Wayne Davenport, 31, was cited for harassment after allegedly spitting in the face of a 58-year-old man during an incident around 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at Torrance State Hospital in Derry Township.
State police at Indiana report one person was injured when a 2019 Peterbilt truck driven by Scott W. Reeder, 53, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, ran a steady red light at the intersection of Route 119 North and Campbells Mill Road in Burrell Township and struck a 2005 Toyota Corolla driven by Christine A. Coll, 48, of Blairsville around 10:21 a.m. Tuesday, March 3. Coll was transported by Citizens’ Ambulance to Indiana Regional Medical Center for evaluation and treatment of a possible injury. Reeder was cited for failing to obey traffic control signals.
State police at Indiana report troopers investigated an alleged burglary that occurred between 3 and 4 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at a home on Main Street in Burrell Township. According to police, a Microsoft Xbox and Sony PlayStation 3 valued at $100 each were stolen.
State police at Kiski Valley report no one was injured when a 2015 Kia Optima driven south on Route 981 in Loyalhanna Township by Keara N. Sweeney, 19, of Ebensburg traveled off the western side of the roadway and sideswiped an embankment around 11:07 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29.
State police at Kiski Valley report no one was injured when a 2015 Subaru Forester driven south on Mark Drive in Salem Township by Susan B. Chanoski, 68, of Jeannette failed to stop at a steady red signal at its intersection with Route 22 and was struck by a 2013 Dodge Journey driven by Christine M. Weller, 49, of Latrobe around 10:52 p.m. Feb. 27. Chanoski was cited for failing to obey traffic control signals.
