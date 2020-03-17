Charges pending in Loyalhanna Twp. altercation
State police at Kiski Valley report charges of criminal mischief, theft and harassment are pending against a 24-year-old New Alexandria man after an alleged domestic dispute at a home on Laurel Drive in New Alexandria around 8:54 p.m. Monday, March 16. According to police, the man threw and smashed his girlfriend’s cell phone against a wall as an argument escalated and became physical. The woman told police the man hit her in the face with her cell phone and stole $714 in cash from an envelope in the home and used the money to purchase methadone and heroin.
Home shot with paintballs in Hempfield Twp.
State police at Greensburg report troopers responded to a home on Lambert Lane in Hempfield Township around 5:29 p.m. Sunday, March 15 after a resident of the home told police his home had been shot with three paintballs. Police are continuing to investigate.
Police investigate suspected overdose death
State police at Kiski Valley report troopers investigated the death of a 28-year-old Export man at a home on Italy Road in Salem Township around 6:42 p.m. March 9. Police reported the death was a suspected drug overdose.
