Greensburg man accused of criminal mischief in Salem Twp.
State police at Kiski Valley report a 54-year-old Greensburg man is accused of kicking a door, causing it to be damaged and causing pictures to fall from the wall and break at DeMary Auto Body along Route 119 in Salem Township around 4:50 p.m. Wednesday, March 18. Charges are pending.
No injuries in Bell Twp. crashState police at Kiski Valley report no one was injured when a 2000 Chevrolet S10 driven south on Route 819 in Bell Township by Tyler W. Rogers, 24, of Avonmore left the road, traveled up an embankment near McCreary Road, struck a utility pole and rolled onto its driver’s side after a dog in the truck jumped onto Rogers’ lap as he was driving around 7:22 p.m. March 10. Rogers was cited for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Harrison City man accused of PFA order violation
State police at Kiski Valley report David Musgrove, 50, of Harrison City was accused of violating a protection-from-abuse order against him during an incident on E. Pittsburgh Street in Salem Township around 8:51 p.m. March 7 and fleeing the area. A warrant was issued for Musgrove’s arrest, police said.
