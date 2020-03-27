State police at Kiski Valley report troopers received a call around 10:27 a.m. Wednesday, March 25, about a firearm found at a home on Railroad Street in Derry Township. Police are investigating and attempting to identify the owner of the gun.
State police at Kiski Valley report troopers are attempting to locate Eugene A. Campitelli Jr., 83, whose last known address was 366 Cemetery Road, Crabtree. Campitelli is currently a non-compliant registered sex offender, police said.
State police at Kiski Valley report troopers are investigating an incident that was recently reported alleging indecent exposure in a Facebook conversation seven years ago, around Feb. 18, 2013, between an adult and a 17-year-old Derry Township girl.
