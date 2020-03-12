Woman arrested after Burrell Twp. altercation
State police at Indiana report Linda Ray, 63, of Blairsville was arrested for harassment after allegedly becoming involved in a physical altercation with a 30-year-old Homer City woman and a 29-year-old Robinson woman following a verbal argument at the Walmart store on Resort Plaza Drive in Burrell Township around 2:52 p.m. Wednesday, March 11.
Motorcyclist injured in Burrell Twp. crash
State police at Indiana report Anthony R. Sipel, 21, of Indiana suffered a suspected minor injury when the rear tire of the 2008 Kawasaki Ninja 650R motorcycle he was riding on Pine Ridge Road in Burrell Township slid on gravel as Sipel attempted to turn right onto Old William Penn Highway after stopping at a stop sign around 4:30 p.m. Monday, March 9. According to police, Sipel was transported by Citizens’ Ambulance to Indiana Regional Medical Center with an apparent ankle injury and was cited for not driving at a safe speed.
Handgun, jewelry reported stolen
State police at Indiana report troopers are investigating the alleged theft of a Smith & Wesson Bodyguard .380-caliber handgun and six gold rings from a home on Pauline Drive in Conemaugh Township around 9:32 a.m. Monday, March 9. Anyone with information should contact police at 724-357-1960.
Man hit with DUI after Hempfield Twp. crash
State police at Greensburg report Christopher Eltschlager, 40, of Carnegie was charged with DUI after allegedly crashing a 2006 Toyocar van container trailer near the intersection of Route 30 and Old Route 30 in Hempfield Township around 7:06 p.m. Sunday, March 8.
Tractor-trailer becomes stuck in New Stanton
State police at Greensburg report no one was injured when a 2019 Freightliner Cascadia driven east on E. Pennsylvania Avenue in New Stanton by William F. Sparks, 60, of Cumberland, Ohio, continued onto a private roadway owned by Hempfield Hunt Club and became stuck around 5:15 a.m. Sunday, March 8.
Irwin man charged with criminal mischief
State police at Greensburg report Jeremiah Brenemann, 38, of Irwin was charged with criminal mischief after allegedly putting sugar into the gas tank of a 2003 Honda Accord owned by a 26-year-old North Huntingdon woman at a location along Darragh Herminie Road in Hempfield Township on Saturday, March 7, causing about $600 in damage.
Police investigating possible tax check theft
State police at Greensburg report troopers are investigating the possible theft on March 6 of a federal tax return check from a 52-year-old Irwin man. The IRS Criminal Investigation Division is also investigating, police said.
Minor injury in Mount Pleasant Twp. crash
State police at Greensburg report one person was injured when a 2005 Dodge Neon driven by Laura M. Kriner, 27, of New Stanton pulled out from a stop sign at the intersection of Mount Pleasant Road and Iris Drive in Mount Pleasant Township into the path of a 2009 Toyota Sienna driven by Heather A. Plows, 41, of Latrobe. The air bags in both vehicles deployed, according to police. Kriner, who was not wearing a seat belt, was transported to Excela Health Frick Hospital with a suspected minor injury. Plows, who was also not wearing a seat belt, was not injured, police said. Kriner was cited for failing to obey stop and yield signs and Plows was cited for not carrying a driver’s license.
Police investigating Youngwood burglary
State police at Greensburg report troopers are investigating after a door to an apartment on S. 4th Street in Youngwood was forced open by unknown actors between 7:30 p.m. March 4 and 7 a.m. March 5.
Greensburg man charged with DUI after crash
State police at Greensburg report a 54-year-old Greensburg man was charged with DUI and multiple vehicle code violations after the 1999 Chevrolet Astro Van he was driving left the roadway near the intersection of White Church and Bovard Luxor roads in Hempfield Township and crossed through the parking lot of Luxor United Methodist Church before becoming stuck in a grassy area beside Little Crabtree Creek around 6:53 p.m. March 3.
Man accused of assault after altercation
State police at Greensburg report Dionte Michaux, 22, of Greensburg was accused of assault after an alleged physical altercation with a 24-year-old Greensburg woman at a home on N. 4th Street in Youngwood around 11:20 a.m. Feb. 22.
Inmate accused of violating PFA order
State police at Greensburg report a 23-year-old Jeannette man was accused of violating terms of a protection-from-abuse order while incarcerated in Westmoreland County Prison by allegedly having his mother deliver a handwritten note to a woman who had a protection-from-abuse order against him on Feb. 8.
Woman accused of retail theft in Hempfield Twp.
State police at Greensburg report Syairah Johnson, 18, was accused of retail theft after allegedly stealing numerous items from the Sheetz store at 5064 Lincoln Highway in Hempfield Township over the course of four days. Troopers began investigating Feb. 13. Charges are pending.
Woman accused of driving 109 in 65 mph zone
State police at Indiana report Alexis E. McCaulley, 19, of Altoona was charged with exceeding maximum speed limits after allegedly driving 109 mph in a 65 mph zone in Indiana County in February.
Blairsville woman revived after overdose
State police at Indiana report a 32-year-old Blairsville woman was revived by Citizens’ Ambulance emergency medical personnel with naloxone following an overdose incident on Red Barn Road in Center Township around 5:29 a.m. Jan. 9 and refused any additional medical treatment.
Police probe alleged sexual abuse in Derry Twp.
State police at Kiski Valley report troopers are investigating an allegation of sexual abuse during 2016 of a 15-year-old New Florence girl at a location in Derry Township.
PSP Greensburg station issues February report
State police at Greensburg report troopers from the station responded to 1,839 incidents during the month of February. Of the 147 criminal offenses reported, 140 were determined to be founded. Troopers cleared 99 criminal offenses, making 99 arrests. Police responded to 87 crashes involving 42 injuries, none fatal, and investigated 28 hit-and-run crashes. Troopers responded to 14 DUI-related crashes and made 30 DUI arrests. Police issued 727 traffic citations and 763 warnings.
PSP Indiana station issues February report
State police at Indiana report troopers from the station responded to 2,239 incidents in the month of February. Of the 191 criminal offenses reported, 168 were determined to be founded. Police cleared 138 criminal offenses, making 166 arrests. Troopers responded to 72 crashes involving 20 injuries, none fatal, and investigated six hit-and-run crashes. Troopers responded to five DUI-related crashes and made 38 DUI arrests. Police issued 1,125 traffic citations, 350 warnings and 50 seat belt citations. Troopers assisted 70 motorists and conducted 51 commercial motor vehicle inspections.
