State police at Kiski Valley report two men were arrested following an alleged domestic incident at a home on Derbytown Road in Derry Township around 3 p.m. Thursday, March 5. According to online court records, Peter Benjamin Thomas, 31, was arraigned Thursday before Magisterial District Judge Mark Bilik on charges of terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment and ordered held in Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $1,000 bond. Richard Lee Kon was arraigned Thursday before Bilik on charges of simple assault and harassment and released on $2,500 unsecured bond, according to court documents. Police said the investigation into the alleged incident is continuing.
