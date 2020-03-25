Jeannette man arrested
for terroristic threats
State police at Greensburg report Cody Shaneyfelt, 23, of Jeannette was arrested and charged with terroristic threats and violating a protection from abuse order following an incident involving a 24-year-old Youngwood woman around 5:53 p.m. Monday, March 23, at a location on S. 7th Street in Youngwood.
Police investigating theft by deception in Hempfield Twp.
State police at Greensburg report troopers are investigating after a 60-year-old man was defrauded of $1,000 in gift cards while attempting to purchase a vehicle at Hempfield Towers on S. Grande Boulevard in Hempfield Township around 3:28 p.m. Monday, March 23.
Area pizzeria burglarized
State police at Kiski Valley report between 1:30 and 3 a.m. Sunday, March 22, someone forced entry into Kelley’s Pizzeria along Route 22 in Salem Township through a side door and used a pry bar and grinder to gain access to $960 in cash inside an ATM before fleeing the scene. Anyone with information should contact state police at 724-697-5780.
Purse stolen from inside
vehicle in Salem Township
State police at Kiski Valley report someone broke the driver’s side rear window of a vehicle parked near the intersection of Athena Drive and Trees Mills Road in Salem Township around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 21, and stole a Gucci purse valued at $1,000. Anyone with information should contact police at 724-697-5780.
Suspected identity theft attributed to clerical error
State police at Greensburg report troopers investigated after an electric bill was charged in a 54-year-old Greensburg man’s name on March 11 and determined after further investigation that a clerical error led to the bill being charged to the wrong person.
Police deem Indiana County woman’s death accidental
State police at Indiana report troopers investigated after a 43-year-old woman was found dead in her bedroom at a home along Route 403 in Buffington Township around 9:34 p.m. March 6. The death was not suspicious, police said.
Police investigating indecent assault in Derry Township
State police at Kiski Valley report troopers are investigating a Child Line referral alleging a 12-year-old Derry Township girl was the victim of indecent assault that occurred around 3 p.m. Feb. 1 at a location on Murtha Way in Derry Township.
