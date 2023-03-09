Vehicle strikes concrete median
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash which occurred Feb. 27 at 4:08 p.m. on U.S. Route 30 west of Old Route 30 in Hempfield Township. According to the report, 28-year-old Miracle O. Iwu of Greensburg was operating a 2014 Ford Focus west on Route 30 in the left lane. Iwu lost control of her vehicle due to roadway conditions. The Ford struck a concrete median and sustained disabling damage. Iwu reported no injuries.
Two-vehicle crash in Mt. Pleasant Twp.
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash wish occurred Feb. 27 at 10:40 a.m. on Calumet Mammoth Park Road at Hill Churches Road in Mount Pleasant Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2011 Ford F250 super cab operated by 29-year-old Chad M. Firestone of Latrobe. Unit No. 2 was a 2020 Honda HRV operated by 83-year-old Helen B. Homulka of Mount Pleasant. The crash occurred as unit No. 2 was traveling east on Calumet Mammoth Park Road when unit No. 1 entered the roadway from Hill Churches Road without proper clearance. Unit No. 1 struck unit No. 2, causing moderate damage. Homulka suffered suspected minor injuries, according to a public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg.
No injuries in East Huntingdon Twp. crash
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash which occurred March 3 at 7:04 a.m. on U.S. Route 119 south of Quarry Street Extension in East Huntingdon Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2011 Honda Pilot operated by 29-year-old Thomas J. Leapline of Dunbar. Unit No. 2 was a 2018 Honda Civic operated by 25-year-old Dillon W. Albright of Mount Pleasant. The crash occurred as the vehicles were traveling south on Route 119. Both vehicles were traveling within the right lane when unit No. 1 struck unit No. 2 from behind. Unit No. 2 then spun counterclockwise 90 degrees and was pushed approximately 75 yards before coming to final rest facing west within the left lane. Both vehicles sustained moderate damage.
Commented