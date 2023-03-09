Vehicle strikes concrete median

State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash which occurred Feb. 27 at 4:08 p.m. on U.S. Route 30 west of Old Route 30 in Hempfield Township. According to the report, 28-year-old Miracle O. Iwu of Greensburg was operating a 2014 Ford Focus west on Route 30 in the left lane. Iwu lost control of her vehicle due to roadway conditions. The Ford struck a concrete median and sustained disabling damage. Iwu reported no injuries.