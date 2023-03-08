Two-vehicle crash on Route 22
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a two-vehicle crash Feb. 28 at 6:24 a.m. on U.S. Route 22 in Salem Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2022 Toyota Corolla operated by 40-year-old Danielle M. Schall of Latrobe. Unit No. 2 was a 2017 Chevrolet Express operated by 41-year-old Ryan L. Chruscial of Jeannette. The crash occurred as unit No. 2 was stopped in the right lane of Route 22 westbound for a red light. Schall had fallen asleep while on her way to work and her vehicle struck unit No. 2 on the rear end. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and were not injured. PSP Kiski Valley was assisted at the scene by members of the Slickville, Delmont and Forbes Road volunteer fire departments.
Commented