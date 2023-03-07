ID theft reported to PSP
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating ID theft March 5 at 9:22 a.m. at a Railroad Street location in Derry Township. According to the report, sometime prior to March 3, unknown actor(s) used identifying information belonging to a 47-year-old Bradenville female to open a checking account in the victim’s name. The victim became aware of the identity theft when she received a Citibank debit card and checks in the mail that she had not applied for. This investigation continues.
