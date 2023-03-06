Bleach poured into truck fuel tank

State police at Greensburg report investigating criminal mischief Feb. 25 at 2:48 p.m. at a Valley View Lane location in Cook Township. According to the report, a 48-year-old Latrobe male told troopers that someone poured bleach into the fuel tank of his Chevrolet Silverado. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Greensburg.