Bleach poured into truck fuel tank
State police at Greensburg report investigating criminal mischief Feb. 25 at 2:48 p.m. at a Valley View Lane location in Cook Township. According to the report, a 48-year-old Latrobe male told troopers that someone poured bleach into the fuel tank of his Chevrolet Silverado. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Greensburg.
New Stanton man crashes into bushes
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash March 3 at 9:52 p.m. at 325 Arona Road, New Stanton. According to the report, 57-year-old Robert C. Edwards Jr. of New Station was operating a 1996 Ford F-150XLT south on Arona Road when he left the roadway and struck a group of bushes and small trees. The vehicle sustained minor front end damage but was stuck on the trees. Edwards’ driver’s license was found to be suspended and multiple vehicle infractions were discovered.
Altercation at apartment building
State police at Greensburg report investigating an alleged altercation Feb. 13 at 1:49 p.m. at Huntingdon Village Apartments in East Huntingdon Township. According to the report, the altercation was between two female roommates, ages 58 and 57. The 57-year-old was charged for harassment. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify either party.
Online renting scam reported
State police at Greensburg report investigating an online renting scam Feb. 5 at 9:31 p.m. at a Dunn Road location in Hempfield Township. According to the report, a 20-year-old Greensburg man said he sent the scammers $50 and an application containing personal information. The victim later discovered that the house he was looking to rent was for sale on Zillow and not listed as a rental.
Woman throws knife during dispute
State police at Greensburg report investigating a domestic dispute Feb. 24 at 6:16 p.m. at a Sewickley Avenue location in Sewickley Township. According to the report, PSP responded to a welfare check and discovered that a 29-year-old North Huntingdon female had thrown a knife at her husband, a 30-year-old Herminie man, during a domestic dispute. The husband suffered minor injuries and his wife was taken into custody. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify either party.
Drug possession in Hempfield Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating drug possession Feb. 28 at 12:47 a.m. at the intersection of Lincoln Highway and Walton Tea Room Road in Hempfield Township. According to the report, 43-year-old Jason Garrett of Braddock possessed a small amount of marijuana. A 2007 Buick LaCrosse was involved in the incident. Charges were filed March 2 in Magisterial District Court No. 10-3-01.
One-vehicle crash in Hempfield Twp.
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash Feb. 20 at 2:25 p.m. on Baltzer Meyer Pike just north of Swede Hill Road in Hempfield Township. According to the report, 52-year-old Kelly Redish of Jeannette lost control of a 2021 Nissan Kicks while traveling north and negotiating a sharp right curve on Baltzer Meyer Pike. The Nissan crossed the center double yellow line, traveled across the southbound lane and up the embankment along the west berm of Baltzer Meyer Pike. The vehicle then struck a tree and rolled over onto its right side. At final rest, the Nissan was facing southeast on its right side across the northbound lane of Baltzer Meyer Pike. Redish was extricated from the vehicle’s roof and transported via Mutual Aid Ambulance Service to Forbes Hospital for suspected minor injuries.
PSP: Suicide discovered in Salem Twp.
State police at Kiski Valley report assisting multiple area law enforcement agencies with a developing situation Feb. 20 at 10:26 a.m. in the Kiski Valley coverage area. A suspect vehicle, a 2020 Subaru WRX/STI, was stopped in the area of Devonshire and Cloverleaf drives, and Westmoreland SWAT was deployed. After a period of time, SWAT was able to approach the vehicle safely and found the sole occupant, 33-year-old Daniel Conley of Pittsburgh, to be deceased. It was apparent the victim died due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
