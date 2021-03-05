State police at Indiana report troopers from the station responded to 1,559 incidents in the month of February. Of the 120 criminal offenses reported, 119 were determined to be founded. Police cleared 79 criminal offenses, making 93 arrests. Troopers responded to 77 crashes, zero fatal, involving 12 injuries. Police investigated 11 hit-and-run crashes, zero fatal, and made 16 DUI arrests while responding to five DUI-related crashes, zero fatal. Troopers issued 264 traffic citations, 129 warnings and nine seat belt citations. Police assisted 49 motorists and conducted 21 commercial motor vehicle inspections.
State police at Kiski Valley report two 15-year-old girls escaped Adelphoi Village’s Susan’s Place on Feb. 28 and were later discovered at Legion Keener Park in Unity Township and taken into custody after troopers searched the Latrobe area for about five hours. Police say an Adelphoi employee allowed the escapee to use the employee’s personal cell phone for about 15 minutes, in which time the girl made arrangements via Snapchat to meet with an unknown individual. Adelphoi residents are not permitted to use social media nor have unsupervised cellphone usage, according to police. One of the girls, who police did not identify, was charged with escape and placed in juvenile detention, while the other girl was charged with disorderly conduct.
State police at Kiski Valley report troopers were notified of a possible protection from abuse (PFA) firearms relinquishment violation on Kunkle Street in Salem Township around 8:32 a.m. Tuesday, March 2. This investigation continues.
State police at Kiski Valley report two males stole a refrigerator from a 40-year-old Loyalhanna woman’s yard on Latrobe Derry Road in Derry Township around 2 p.m. Jan. 8. Police say one of the males was driving a white utility style work truck with what is believed to have “CJ Landscaping” written on it. The other male was driving a yellow Dodge Ram with a Pittsburgh Steelers emblem on the tailgate. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Kiski Valley and reference PA 2021-32792.
State police at Kiski Valley report a 27-year-old Latrobe woman was arrested on two drug-related charges after troopers investigated a report of a domestic dispute 911 hangup call at Murtha Way in Derry Township around 4:27 p.m. Monday, March 1. Charges were filed through the office of Magisterial District Judge Michael R. Mahady.
State police at Kiski Valley report a driver was arrested for suspicion of DUI after a non-reportable hit and run crash occurred along Route 981 southbound at Spur Road in Bell Township around 6:52 p.m. Feb. 28. Troopers located the vehicle at the Kiski Flats Sunoco gas station and observed the driver with signs of intoxication. Charges are to be filed through the office of Magisterial District Judge Jason Buczak.
State police at Kiski Valley report troopers made contact with and arrested a 42-year-old Bell Township woman who was intoxicated, impaired and found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia on Truxall Road in Bell Township around 3:55 p.m. Wednesday, March 3. Charges are to be filed through the office of Magisterial District Judge Jason Buczak.
