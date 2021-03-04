State police Kiski Valley report Anna M. McCuch, 26, of Saltsburg suffered a suspected minor injury during a two-vehicle crash on Route 22 in Salem Township around 7:58 p.m. Feb. 25. Police said an eastbound 2017 Chevrolet Trax driven by McCuch on Route 22 was stopped in the right lane when a 2009 Hyundai Accent driven by Kevin J. Rose, 32, of New Florence failed to slow down for traffic stopped at a red light and swerved into the right lane and struck the Chevrolet as it was attempting to leave the roadway. Mutual Aid EMS, Barry Kelley’s Township and Trooper Joshua Abernathy assisted state police on scene. Rose was cited for careless driving.
