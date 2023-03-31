Two-vehicle crash on Route 119
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a two-vehicle crash March 27 at 5:27 p.m. on U.S. Route 119 north of CC Hall Drive in Salem Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2022 Subaru Impreza operated by 61-year-old Mark E. McNaughton of Latrobe. Unit No. 2 was a 2015 Ford F-350 operated by 52-year-old Paul A. Jobe of Greensburg. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 was traveling south on Route 119 and for unknown reasons crossed over into unit No. 2’s lane. Unit No. 1 sideswiped unit No. 2. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts and were not injured.
No injuries in Route 22 crash
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a two-vehicle crash March 29 at 8:01 a.m. on U.S. Route 22 east of Hollywood Boulevard in Salem Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2008 Hyundai Sonata operated by 59-year-old Kelly J. Miller of Portage. Unit No. 2 was a 2018 Dodge Durango operated by 31-year-old Richard M. Mosley of Cresson. Unit No. 3 was a 2021 GMC Acadia operated by 46-year-old Gregory S. Musselman of Claysburg. A passenger, 44-year-old Heather L. Musselman of Claysburg, also was in the vehicle. The crash occurred as unit No. 3 was stopped in the left westbound lane of Route 22 as traffic was stopped ahead. Unit No. 2 was behind unit No. 3, also stopped in the left westbound lane. Unit No. 1 was traveling west in the left westbound lane of Route 22, approaching unit No. 2. Unit No. 1 failed to stop and struck unit No. 2, which was then pushed into unit No. 3. All vehicles came to final rest in the left westbound lane of Route 22, facing west. PSP Kiski Valley was assisted at the scene by Gombach Towing & Auto Salvage.
