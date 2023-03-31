Two-vehicle crash on Route 119

State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a two-vehicle crash March 27 at 5:27 p.m. on U.S. Route 119 north of CC Hall Drive in Salem Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2022 Subaru Impreza operated by 61-year-old Mark E. McNaughton of Latrobe. Unit No. 2 was a 2015 Ford F-350 operated by 52-year-old Paul A. Jobe of Greensburg. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 was traveling south on Route 119 and for unknown reasons crossed over into unit No. 2’s lane. Unit No. 1 sideswiped unit No. 2. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts and were not injured.