State police at Greensburg report no one was injured when a 2007 Honda CRV driven by a 17-year-old Jeannette girl in the right lane along Route 30 eastbound in Hempfield Township veered into the left lane and struck a 1999 Jeep Cherokee driven by Spencer G. Mellinger, 39, of Jeannette around 7:39 p.m. Tuesday, March 30. Police said the 17-year-old was believed to have suffered from an anxiety attack.
State police at Greensburg report no one was injured when a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado driven northbound by Andrew D. Kriberney, 44, of Ligonier on Beatty County Road in Unity Township swerved to the right to avoid a collision and struck a utility pole around 3:52 p.m. March 26. Police said the utility pole was sheared as a result of the collision and landed on chain link fencing. Kriberney was cited for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
State police at Greensburg report Justin T. Trainer, 38, of Latrobe suffered a suspected serious injury when the 2005 Harley-Davidson he was riding along Ankney Hill Road in Mount Pleasant Township failed to negotiate a left curve and the motorcycle left the right side of the roadway around 7:47 p.m. March 27. Trainer was flown to Forbes Hospital with unknown injuries, police said. He was cited for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
State police at Greensburg report Anthony J. Rich, 37, of Latrobe was not injured when the 2018 Harley-Davidson motorcycle he was driving along Ankney Hill Road in Mount Pleasant Township failed to negotiate a left curve as it “was not driving at a safe speed” and the motorcycle left the right side of the roadway, coming to final rest on its right side around 7:47 p.m. March 27. Rich then drove the motorcycle to a residential driveway and fled the scene in another vehicle with another driver, police said. He was cited for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.