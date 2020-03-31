State police at Greensburg report Micheala J. Holmes, 50, of Monroeville suffered a suspected minor injury when the 2016 Lincoln MKC she was driving south on Business Route 66 near Bushy Run Road in Hempfield Township was struck by a tree that fell into the roadway because of strong winds at 2:26 p.m. Sunday, March 29. Holmes was transported by Penn Township Ambulance to Allegheny Health Network Forbes Hospital for treatment of minor injuries, police said.
State police at Greensburg report a 34-year-old Pittsburgh man was accused of strangulation after an argument with a 20-year-old Aliquippa woman at an apartment on South 4th Street in Youngwood became physical around 11:12 a.m. Saturday, March 28. According to police, the woman alleged she was punched in the head, thrown to the ground by the hair, held down against her will and choked while the man covered her mouth with his other hand. The woman was able to flee the building before troopers arrived, police said.
