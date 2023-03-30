Property damage in Unity Township

State police at Greensburg report investigating criminal mischief March 26 at 7:52 p.m. at a Briarwood Drive location in Unity Township. According to the report, a known 31-year-old Jeannette female unlawfully damaged a wooden door jamb at an apartment. A known 66-year-old Windber male has refused to seek prosecution. The damage was valued at $100. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify the involved parties.