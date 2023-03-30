Property damage in Unity Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating criminal mischief March 26 at 7:52 p.m. at a Briarwood Drive location in Unity Township. According to the report, a known 31-year-old Jeannette female unlawfully damaged a wooden door jamb at an apartment. A known 66-year-old Windber male has refused to seek prosecution. The damage was valued at $100. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify the involved parties.
Overdose in Mount Pleasant Township
State police at Greensburg report responding March 26 at 4:15 p.m. to a Jean Drive location in Mount Pleasant Township for a report of two drug overdoses. According to the report, between 4-4:15 p.m., a known 28-year-old female and known 44-year-old male, both of Mount Pleasant Township, overdosed on suspected illicit substances, prompting an emergency response from Mutual Aid Ambulance Service. Both subjects were stabilized and transported to Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital for further treatment.
Vehicle strikes utility pole
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash March 10 at 5:38 a.m. in the vicinity of 1509 Depot Street Extension in Hempfield Township. According to the report, 22-year-old Jakob M. Kunkle of New Stanton was operating a 2019 Ford F-150XLT south on Depot Street Extension when the vehicle left the south side of the roadway and struck a utility pole.
One-vehicle crash in Derry Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash March 22 at 1:12 p.m. on U.S. Route 30 east of state Route 217 in Derry Township. According to the report, 75-year-old Ronald E. Goswick of Ligonier was operating a 2016 Ford Flex west on Route 30 within the left westbound travel lane. Goswick was negotiating a left curve, under-compensated the left curve and crossed into the right travel lane between striking a concrete barrier with the front passenger side tire area of the vehicle. Goswick then redirected the vehicle across both lanes of Route 30 westbound prior to striking a guide rail on the south side of Route 30 with the front bumper area of the vehicle. The Ford came to final rest within the left westbound lane of travel. Goswick was transported via Mutual Aid Ambulance Service to Excela Health Latrobe Hospital with possible injuries.
Damage in East Huntingdon Twp. crash
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash March 23 at 8:49 a.m. on Technology Drive at its intersection with Old Highway 119 in East Huntingdon Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2015 Dodge Caravan operated by 30-year-old Ica M. David of Connellsville. Unit No. 2 was a 2019 Ford F-250 Supercab operated by 46-year-old Andrew R. Porterfield of Latrobe. The crash occurred as unit No. 2 was stopped at a yield sign, yielding to the right of way traffic. Unit No. 1 was behind unit No. 2, and David did not see that unit No. 2 came to a stop to yield to traffic. This caused unit No. 1 to rear end unit No. 2. There were no injuries as a result of this crash and only unit No. 1 required towing.
Harassment investigated in Hempfield Twp.State police at Greensburg report investigating alleged harassment March 27 at 8:24 p.m. at a Corbett Avenue location in Hempfield Township. According to the report, 76-year-old Sarah Milliken of Irwin entered into a verbal argument with a 58-year-old Rillton male which allegedly resulted in Milliken striking the victim multiple times in the facial area and head with an open hand. A non-traffic citation was filed through Magisterial District Court No. 10-1-01 for harassment. The investigation is ongoing.
Scrap metal theft reported
State police at Greensburg report investigating theft of scrap metal over a nine-month period at a Sewickley Township location. According to the report, between June 1, 2022, and March 20, unidentified actor(s) unlawfully removed various pieces of scrap metal valued at $400 from a 41-acre lot of land at New Blocks Drive in Sewickley Township. The scrap metal is owned by a known 69-year-old New Bethlehem man. No solvability factors were discovered during the course of the investigation.
Three charged in vehicle theft
State police at Greensburg report charging three suspects with motor vehicle theft at a Beacon Light Road location in Sewickley Township. According to the report, 26-year-old Dylan Urias of Madison, 27-year-old Danne McCutcheon of Herminie and 27-year-old Russell Jeffcoat of Irwin are charged with stealing a 2000 Ford Ranger owned by a known 31-year-old West Newton man. The theft reportedly occurred between 3-5:35 a.m. March 12.
Two-vehicle crash in Hempfield Twp.
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash March 11 at 11:05 p.m. on U.S. Route 30 at its intersection with West Drive in Hempfield Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox operated by 38-year-old Maranda L. Ray of Pittsburgh. Unit No. 2 was a 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor operated by 75-year-old Anna L. Moffett of Greensburg. A passenger, 73-year-old Margaret A. Cogswell of Pittsburgh, was also in the vehicle. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 was at the posted stop sign on West Drive. Unit No. 2 was traveling westbound on Route 30 in the left lane. Ray crossed over the eastbound lane of Route 30 to turn to go westbound on Route 30. Posted signs indicate no left turns are permitted. As unit No. 1 was entering the left westbound lane of Route 30, unit No. 1’s passenger side front bumper struck unit No. 2’s driver side passenger door. This caused unit No. 2 to spin counterclockwise. Unit No. 2 then traveled across the raised median and the eastbound lanes of Route 30. Unit No. 2 came to rest in the grass on the southern shoulder of Route 30. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage and were towed from the scene. No injuries were reported.
Hit-and-run in parking lot
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle hit-and-run crash March 17 at 6:10 p.m. at AutoZone, 6499 U.S. Route 30, Hempfield Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2001 Dodge Intrepid operated by 29-year-old Brandon A. Iapalucci of Jeannette. Unit No. 2 was a 2007 Cadillac Escalade operated by 39-year-old Eugene V. Hunter III of Vanderbilt. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 was traveling west through the parking lot at AutoZone. Unit No. 2 was traveling west through the parking lot at AutoZone. Hunter attempted to go around unit No. 1 within the parking lot and was subsequently struck on the front end/passenger side of unit No. 2 after Iapalucci abruptly turned unit No. 1 into unit No. 2. Iapalucci then fled the scene in the vehicle. There were no injuries. There was one witness.
