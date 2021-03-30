State police at Indiana report Kelly Kline, 42, of Armagh was arrested for drug possession and DUI following an incident which occurred around 11:12 p.m. March 27 in the Sheetz parking lot along Route 22 in Burrell Township. Charges are pending lab results.
State police at Kiski Valley report a property along Fire Station Road in Salem Township was spray painted by an unknown actor between March 5-9 at an unknown time. Anyone with information may contact state police at 724-697-5780.
