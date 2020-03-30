State police at Greensburg report a 19-year-old Greensburg man was cited for harassment after police responded to a report of a fight between the man and a 46-year-old Greensburg man at a location on Zellers Street in Hempfield Township around 6:11 p.m. Friday, March 27.
State police at Indiana report no one was injured when a 2017 Ford Escape driven by Richard Robertson of Vintondale lost control on a left curve on Route 259 near Mulligan Hill Road in Fairfield Township and struck a tree, a utility pole and a guide rail, then rolled onto its roof and slid on top of the guide rail before striking another utility pole around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 26.
State police at Greensburg report a woman called her therapist admitting to a suicide attempt by ingesting a dangerous amount of pills around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, March 24. State police, emergency medical services and the woman’s husband were notified and the woman’s husband transported her to Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital for further evaluation.
State police at Greensburg report someone obtained a 41-year-old Irwin woman’s personal information and opened a PayPal credit line in the woman’s name. The woman received a letter from PayPal indicating the credit line was created and the woman contacted PayPal to alert the company to the fraudulent activity and took other steps to counter the identity theft.
State police at Greensburg report a 14-year-old Greensburg boy who had been banned from Westmoreland Mall in Hempfield Township following multiple incidents there was charged with defiant trespass after mall security found him at the mall around 8 p.m. Jan. 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.