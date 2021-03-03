State police at Greensburg report Mitchell Kronen, 33, of Jeannette was arrested following a hit and run on Route 30 and Lowry Way around 4:28 a.m. Oct. 4. Police said Kronen, the operator of the hit and run vehicle, was found to be heavily intoxicated. He was taken into custody and denied a chemical blood test. Criminal charges are pending.
State police at Greensburg report an ongoing theft took place at Domino’s Pizza, 3960 Lincoln Highway, in Unity Township between 8 a.m. Dec. 1 and noon Feb. 27. Police say the theft possibly involved unknown employees, totaling $2,800 in various amounts of transactions and money. This investigation remains open.
State police at Kiski Valley report Gilberto R. Delgado, 34, of Greensburg was arrested for DUI after the eastbound 2019 Jeep Renegade he was driving along Route 22 failed to merge onto the southbound Route 66 ramp and hit the center median causing the vehicle to roll into the northbound Route 66 lane around 12:12 a.m. Feb. 23. He was not injured. Delgado was cited for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
