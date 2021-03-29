State police at Kiski Valley report Norman Black, 80, of Bradenville was cited for disorderly conduct after troopers responded around 3:07 p.m. March 16 to Candice Drive in Derry Township for a neighbor dispute. Police said Black moved a 78-year-old Bradenville man’s mailbox, swearing and calling him derogatory comments.
State police at Kiski Valley report Colton Yingling, 21, of New Alexandria was arrested for violating the terms of a temporary protection from abuse (PFA) order after troopers responded around 7:02 p.m. March 22 to Route 981 in Loyalhanna Township.
State police at Greensburg report troopers responded around 9:25 p.m. March 21 to Arona Road in Hempfield Township for the report of a burglary. Police said troopers, upon interviewing the complainant, determined that nothing was taken from the home and there were no signs of forced entry. The homeowner returned the following day and confirmed nothing was taken.
