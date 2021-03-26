State police at Indiana report troopers investigated a theft involving $219 from Walmart which occurred around 10 a.m. March 17 on Resort Plaza Road in Burrell Township.
State police at Kiski Valley report troopers investigated a death by suicide involving a self-inflicted gunshot wound around 9 a.m. March 8 on Route 982 Derry Township.
State police at Kiski Valley said they received a report of an alleged sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl by a 52-year-old man at the Superior Mobile Home Park in Derry Township around 7:29 a.m. March 23.
State police at Kiski Valley report Maxwell S. Latherowe, 42, and Sherri L. Story, 48, both of Export, suffered suspected serious injuries in a one-vehicle crash around 11:35 p.m. March 16 on Oakhill Road in Salem Township. Latherow was charged with DUI. Police said Latherowe was driving a 2004 Ford Mustang when it exited the east side of the roadway, striking a utility police and rolling onto its roof. Both Latherowe and Story were transported to Forbes Hospital in Monroeville by Mutual Aid Ambulance Service. Police said neither were wearing a seatbelt.
