One injured in 3-vehicle crash
State police at Greensburg report that one person was injured in a three-vehicle crash that occurred at 7:51 a.m. Jan. 25, on Route 30 at the intersection with Hempfield Square in Hempfield Township. According to the report, the driver of a 2022 Jeep Compass, Cherryl L. Grgic, 50, of North Huntingdon Township suffered a minor injury and was transported from the scene by ambulance to Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. The accident reportedly occurred when Brandi N. Severini, 23, of Greensburg, lost control of her 2005 Chevrolet Silverado truck before the intersection and slid into Grgic’s Jeep, causing it to crash into a 2014 Dodge Dart, driven by Noah D. Shafer, 31, of West Mifflin. Police were assisted on the scene by Grapeville Volunteer Fire Department and Greensburg Towing.
One-vehicle accident
in Hempfield Township
State police at Greensburg responded to a one-vehicle crash at 8:04 p.m. Jan. 16, on Route 30 in Hempfield Township. According to police, a 2001 Nissan X-Terra, driven by David K. Casper, 32, of Greensburg, slid on a snow-covered roadway, hit an embankment and flipped over causing moderate damage to the vehicle. Casper was not hurt, but was cited for speeding after the accident.
Man arrested for DUI
in Hempfield Township
State police at Greensburg arrested Bradford Kemp, 23, of West Mifflin, on suspicion of driving under the influence, after his 2011 Toyota Tacoma was pulled over by police for traffic violations at 1:04 a.m. Jan. 22, on East Pittsburgh Street near Triangle Drive in Hempfield Township.
Vehicle hits parked car
in Hempfield Township
State police at Greensburg investigated an accident involving a 2009 Infiniti G37, driven by Kayleigh A. Berton, 25, of Hannastown, at 11:22 p.m. Jan. 21, along Shoup Avenue in Hempfield Township. According to the report Berton failed to maintain her lane and struck a 2018 Chevrolet Traverse, which had been legally parked at a residence. After the accident, Berton reportedly left the scene on foot to her own residence. She was charged with a violation of driving on the right side of the roadway.
Man arrested
for stealing vehicle
State police at Greensburg arrested Terry Brumley Jr., 32, after he reportedly stole a silver 2017 Cadillac belonging to a 28-year-old Greensburg woman, at 1:45 a.m. Jan. 24, from Speedway in Unity Township. According to the report, Brumley called the victim to pick him up at the gas station and when she arrived they got into a verbal altercation that turned physical when he allegedly struck her in the face. After she got out of the vehicle, Brumley got into the driver’s seat and allegedly stole the vehicle. Greensburg City Police conducted a traffic stop on the stolen vehicle and through investigation learned it had been stolen and subsequently arrested Brumley.
Two-vehicle collision
in Unity Township
State police at Greensburg reported that a two-vehicle crash occurred at 11:04 a.m. Jan. 24, on Route 30 in Unity Township. According to the report, a 2015 Hyundai Elantra struck a 2020 Nissan Altima, whose driver was attempting to turn left from Route 30 east with a green turn arrow. Both drivers were cited — the driver of the Hyundai for not obeying traffic signals and the Nissan driver for operating a vehicle without proper inspection certificate. Neither was identified by police.
Driver injured
in one-vehicle crash
State police at Greensburg reported that the driver of a 2007 Chrysler Sebring suffered a possible broken ankle in a crash, which occurred at 8:35 a.m. Jan. 19, at 21 Mansville Rd., Cook Township. The driver, Cynthia T. Sarver, 56, of Ligonier, was transported by ambulance to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center for treatment after she lost control of the vehicle and it struck a tree. Her passenger was not hurt. Sarver was charged with speeding after the accident.
Car strikes deer in Mount Pleasant Township
State police at Greensburg report that a 2014 Ford Focus struck a deer at 3:21 p.m. Jan. 25, on Hill Churches Road, in Mount Pleasant Township. The driver was not injured, but was cited for driving a vehicle without an inspection certificate.
Hempfield woman
scammed out of $1,000
State police at Greensburg are investigating a theft that occurred at 11:59 p.m. Jan. 22, when a 61-year-old woman from Hempfield Township sent $1,000 in Visa gift cards to an unknown person.
One-vehicle accident
in Unity Township
State police at Greensburg report that a 2021 Chevrolet Traverse struck a deer on Route 30 near Wimmerton Boulevard. After the accident the driver drove to the parking lot of Big Lots, a 1/2-mile east of the crash location. Moderate damage of the vehicle was observed.
Blairsville teen arrested after altercation
State police at Indiana arrested a 16-year-old boy from Blairsville for simple assault following a physical altercation between the teen and a 46-year-old Blairsville man at 6:20 p.m. Jan. 23.
Driver loses control
on snowy road
State police at Greensburg reported that a 2009 Subaru Legacy crashed into a ditch after slipping on a snow-covered roadway at 4:46 p.m. Jan. 23, on Route 30 near the intersection with Route 217 in Unity Township. Laughlintown Towing responded to the scene and successfully pulled the vehicle out of the ditch. The vehicle had minor damage, but there were no injuries. Youngstown-Whitney Volunteer Fire Department assisted.
Woman arrested
for damaging garage door
State police at Greensburg responded to an incident of an intoxicated driver and arrested Melissa Hamilton, 41, of Greensburg after she damaged a garage door at 12:18 p.m. Jan. 21, on Claremont Drive in Hempfield Township. The value of the damage to the garage door was estimated at $50.
Family fight leads to arrest of Jeannette teen
State police at Greensburg responded to a verbal altercation between a 19-year-old Jeannette man and his 83-year-old grandfather, which resulted in the teen shoving the man several times. The teen was cited for harassment for the incident that occurred at 8:07 p.m. Feb. 1, on Calico Lane in Hempfield Township.
Two vehicles crash
in Derry Township
State police at Kiski Valley reported that two vehicles crashed at 3:09 p.m. Jan. 25, on Route 982 in Derry Township. According to the report, a 2009 Honda Civic, driven by Roman A. Rhodes, 18, of Aliquippa, was traveling northbound when it stopped on Route 982 to make a left onto Route 30 and turned into the path of a 2002 Mercury Sable, driven by Anthony T. Konecny, 85, of Derry. Both vehicles sustained damage in the crash, but neither driver was injured.
Jeannette man arrested
for theft
State police at Kiski Valley arrested Todd Dorman, 39, of Jeannette, after investigating a theft that occurred at 5:23 p.m. Jan. 10, at Walmart in Salem Township. According to the report, Dorman picked up a dropped women’s wallet containing a drivers license, $70 in cash and $75 in miscellaneous gift cards, and left the store.
Two trucks collide
in Derry Township
State police at Kiski Valley reported a tractor trailer and pickup truck were involved in a crash that occurred at 6:37 a.m. Jan. 25, on Route 22 in Derry Township. According to the report, the 2013 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by John M. Belinda, 55, of Dunlo, was stopped in traffic near the intersection with Livermore Road, when it was struck by a 2015 Freightliner Cascadia, driven by Loleta G. Day, 64, of Blairsville, who was unable to slow down in time. Neither driver was injured, but Elizabeth F. Belinda, 54, of Dunlo, a passenger in the pickup, was transported to Indiana Regional Medical Center for treatment of a suspected minor injury.
Police investigate death
in Derry Township
State police at Kiski Valley investigated the death of a 69-year-old man at 10:19 a.m. Jan. 26, in Derry Township. Police determined that the death was from natural causes.
SUV strikes tractor trailer
in Derry Township
State police at Kiski Valley responded to an accident involving an SUV and a tractor trailer at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 23, in Derry Township. According to the report, the crash occurred on Route 22 near Dallas Lane when a 2020 Buick Enclave, driven by Patsy L. Brown, 63, of South Williamsport, lost control of her SUV on a snow-covered road and struck the trailer of the 2020 Freightliner Cascadia, driven by Rod E. Grimes, 57, of Clyde, Ohio. No one was injured in the crash. However, Brown was cited for speeding after the accident.
Police investigate unemployment claim
State police at Kiski Valley investigate two reports of fraudulent unemployment claims in Derry Township. The first made in the name of a 50-year-old man was made on Jan. 18, while the second was made in the name of a 69-year-old man on Jan. 27. Both incidents are still under investigation.
Cash stolen from gas station
State police at Indiana responded to the theft of $3,301 and a gray metal lock box between 3:15 and 3:25 a.m. Dec. 23, at the One Stop Gas Station in Armagh, East Wheatifled Township. According to the report, a 27-year-old Blairsville man came into the station and unlawfully took the money.
Driver arrested for DUI after crash
State police at Indiana arrested a 21-year-old Seward man on counts of driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia following a crash at 9:45 p.m. Jan. 20, on Edgewood Lane in East Wheatfield Township, Indiana County. According to the report, the man was driving his 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt too fast for icy conditions when the crash occurred.
