State police at Indiana report a 37-year-old Blairsville woman was arrested for DUI after causing a crash on Route 22 by Shady Grove Road in West Wheatfield Township around 4:48 a.m. March 19.
State police at Kiski Valley report $5,000 was stolen from a 35-year-old Export man after his debit card was taken from his and used around 4:23 p.m. March 9.
State police at Kiski Valley report Michael Scott, 40, of Derry and Tyler Young, 23, of Torrance were arrested and charged with harassment following an assault involving a 43-year-old Torrance man on Longview Drive in Derry Township around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, March 21.
State police at Kiski Valley said a Greensburg woman reported that an actor obtained a gift card and used it to make multiple unauthorized purchases totaling $71.08 at Walmart in Hempfield, North Huntingdon and Unity townships around 6:18 p.m. March 21.
State police at Indiana report David S. McIntire, 39, of Seward suffered a suspected minor injury after the rear tires of a 2002 Mercury Sable he was driving northbound on McClain Road in East Wheatfield Township began to seize and lock up around 11:39 p.m. Saturday, March 20. McIntire merged onto West Philadelphia Street Extension and pulled the vehicle off the roadway. He then observed sparks and flames coming from the rear end of the vehicle, attempting to put out the fire which caused a minor burn on his hand. He called to report the crash, and a local fire department put out the fire. The vehicle was towed by Len’s Auto. McIntire did not want medical treatment.
