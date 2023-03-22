Drug possession in Mount Pleasant Twp.

State police at Greensburg report filing drug charges following a traffic stop March 19 at 8:37 p.m. at the intersection of state Route 981 and Thomas Street in Mount Pleasant Township. According to the report, a 35-year-old Mount Pleasant female was stopped for summary vehicle code violations while driving a 1998 Honda Civic. During the traffic stop, the driver was found to be in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. The driver was not identified in a public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg.