Latrobe, PA (15650)

Today

Rain showers this morning with overcast skies during the afternoon hours. High around 55F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.