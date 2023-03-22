Drug possession in Mount Pleasant Twp.
State police at Greensburg report filing drug charges following a traffic stop March 19 at 8:37 p.m. at the intersection of state Route 981 and Thomas Street in Mount Pleasant Township. According to the report, a 35-year-old Mount Pleasant female was stopped for summary vehicle code violations while driving a 1998 Honda Civic. During the traffic stop, the driver was found to be in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. The driver was not identified in a public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg.
PSP investigate alleged terroristic threats
State police at Greensburg report filing charges following an alleged domestic related incident which occurred between 9:30-10 a.m. March 17 at a West Hills Drive location in Hempfield Township. According to the report, a 22-year-old Greensburg male was arrested, arraigned and denied bail. The victim is listed as a 27-year-old Youngwood female. PSP reported the nature of the incident as “terroristic threats.” A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify the involved parties.
Harassment allegations in Loyalhanna Twp.
State police at Kiski Valley report responding March 18 at 4:31 p.m. to a Louise Street location in Loyalhanna Township for a domestic dispute involving two brothers who reportedly entered into a physical altercation. According to the report, a 67-year-old Slickville man (older brother) threatened a 54-year-old Slickville man (younger brother), and the younger brother grabbed his older brother and threw him to the ground, then held him down. A pair of eyeglasses was damaged during the altercation. Charges are pending at Magisterial District Court 10-3-05 for harassment and criminal mischief. The investigation continues. A public information release report filed by PSP Kiski Valley did not identify the involved parties.
Suspected DUI following crash
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a one-vehicle crash on state Route 819 at Rugh Road in Bell Township. The date and time were not reported. Contact was made with the driver, a 32-year-old Vandergrift man, who appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance. A records check by troopers also showed the operator of the vehicle had a DUI-related suspended license. Charges for DUI and other traffic-related offenses will be filed at Magisterial District Court 10-3-05. A public information release report filed by PSP Kiski Valley did not identify the driver.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.