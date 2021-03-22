State police at Indiana report a 26-year-old Indiana man was arrested after police conducted a traffic stop on a 2008 Chrysler 200 and found the driver to be under the influence of drugs and with a suspended license in the area of Oakland and Fisher avenues in Indiana around 5:42 p.m. March 16. Charges are pending lab analysis.
State police at Indiana report James Martinez Garcia, 23, and Sherly Fernandez, 22, both of Johnstown, were arrested after police conducted a traffic stop on a 2019 Nissan Maxima in the area of Route 22 eastbound and Mount Tabor Road in West Wheatfield Township around 10:36 a.m. March 8. Police said Garcia was found to be concealing a loaded Glock handgun on his person while operating the vehicle, without a conceal carry license. Police observed indicators of criminal activity and conducted a consent search of the vehicle. Police located and seized items of drug paraphernalia from Fernandez, a passenger within the vehicle. Charges were filed through District Judge Robert Bell.
State police at Greensburg report a 73-year-old Greensburg woman on Cedar Street in Hempfield Township was allegedly defrauded a total of $6,000 in an internet/phone-based scam by a fake Amazon employee on Feb. 27.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.