Blairsville woman charged with making false report to PSP
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating an alleged crash which reportedly occurred approximately 7:30 a.m. March 13 on state Route 217 north of Torrance Road in Derry Township. According to the report, 45-year-old Jessica M. Epstein of Blairsville told troopers she was walking on the northbound side of Route 217 on the shoulder of the right lane. Epstein stated that while walking, she was struck on the left arm by a black and orange tri-axle that was traveling north. Epstein advised that after she was struck by the truck, she did not seek medical attention until two days later, March 15, because she did not have any visible injuries. Upon further investigation, it was determined that there was no evidence to support Epstein’s allegations and the injury that occurred was not consistent with being struck by a tri-axle truck, therefore this crash was unfounded.
PSP vehicle collides with deer
State police at Kiski Valley report a one-vehicle crash 10:43 p.m. March 1 involving a Pennsylvania State Police vehicle on state Route 780, west of North Washington Road, in Washington Township. According to the report, 44-year-old Shauntai Leilani R. Hall of Avonmore was driving a 2017 Ford Taurus (PSP vehicle A4-15) north on Route 780 when a deer entered the roadway and struck the vehicle on its passenger side headlight/front tire area. Upon impact, Hall brought the vehicle to a controlled stop and observed the deer deceased along the north side of the roadway. Hall moved the deer from the roadway to prevent any additional crashes. The vehicle sustained moderate damage to its front passenger side headlight/tire area but was able to be driven from the scene. No injuries were reported in the crash.
PSP receives ChildLine referral
State police at Kiski Valley report receiving a ChildLine referral March 2 for suspected sexual abuse of a child. The investigation is ongoing.
Juvenile charged with harassment
State police at Kiski Valley report responding to an undisclosed location Feb. 20 for a report of an altercation between a juvenile resident and staff members. The juvenile was charged with harassment through Magisterial District Court 10-3-08.
Alleged domestic assault reported
State police at Kiski Valley report responding Feb. 24 to Excela Health Latrobe Hospital for a report of a patient receiving medical care for a domestic assault. The victim was observed to have suffered recent physical injury from the incident. Contact was made with the accused who was taken into custody without incident. Charges were filed through Magisterial District Court 10-3-08.
PSP: Driver DUI in Allegheny Township
State police at Kiski Valley report initiating a traffic stop Feb. 26 after observing several traffic violations. The stop was initiated on La Belle Vue Road at its intersection with Ashland Way in Allegheny Township. The driver, who was not identified in a public information release report filed by PSP Kiski Valley, was found to be under the influence of alcoholic beverages.
Alleged assault at BillieBob’s Hotel
State police at Kiski Valley were notified Feb. 25 of an assault that reportedly occurred at BillieBob’s Hotel in New Alexandria. According to the report, a 51-year-old male victim told troopers that an unknown male engaged him in a heated verbal argument. The victim related that the argument escalated when the actor punched him several times, which resulted in a 1-inch cut to the victim’s left earlobe. The investigation is ongoing.
Patient assault at Torrance facility
State police at Kiski Valley were dispatched Feb. 27 to Torrance State Hospital for a report of a patient-on-patient assault which had happened “a day or two prior,” according to the report. Upon arrival, troopers made contact with the victim, who related she was assaulted in the day room by Ericka Rodgers after an argument. The victim said Rodgers punched her in the face. The victim was not injured. Rodgers told troopers the victim yelled at her and they argued, so Rodgers hit her.
ID theft reported in Bell Township
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating identity theft which occurred sometime between March 15-17. According to the report, a 56-year-old Avonmore woman told troopers that an unknown actor gained access to her bank account and made several unauthorized charges totaling $1,044.59.
PSP: Fraudulent tax return filed
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating identity theft where an unknown actor(s) filed a tax return using identifying information belonging to a 74-year-old Saltsburg woman. The incident reportedly occurred sometime between Jan. 1 and March 15. The investigation continues.
Route 66 wreck in Salem Township
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a two-vehicle crash March 15 at 2:03 p.m. on U.S. Route 66 at its intersection with Story Road in Salem Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2005 Nissan Altima operated by 18-year-old Jacob P. Sichi of Charleroi. Unit No. 2 was a 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander operated by 60-year-old John J. Bozo of Slickville. The crash occurred on Route 66 when unit No. 2 was stopped in the south traffic lane waiting for clearance to turn left onto Story Road. Unit No. 1 was also traveling south and struck unit No. 2 on the rear end with the front of unit No. 1. Sichi was not injured by Bozo was transported via Mutual Aid Ambulance Service to Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts and the driver airbag in unit No. 1 was deployed. Unit No. 2 was towed by Barry Kelley Auto Service and unit No. 1 was towed privately. PSP was also assisted at the scene by members of the Delmont and Slickville volunteer fire departments.
