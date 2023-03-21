Blairsville woman charged with making false report to PSP

State police at Kiski Valley report investigating an alleged crash which reportedly occurred approximately 7:30 a.m. March 13 on state Route 217 north of Torrance Road in Derry Township. According to the report, 45-year-old Jessica M. Epstein of Blairsville told troopers she was walking on the northbound side of Route 217 on the shoulder of the right lane. Epstein stated that while walking, she was struck on the left arm by a black and orange tri-axle that was traveling north. Epstein advised that after she was struck by the truck, she did not seek medical attention until two days later, March 15, because she did not have any visible injuries. Upon further investigation, it was determined that there was no evidence to support Epstein’s allegations and the injury that occurred was not consistent with being struck by a tri-axle truck, therefore this crash was unfounded.