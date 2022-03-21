Vehicle hits pole, goes over embankment
State police at Greensburg report that the driver was injured when a vehicle struck a telephone pole and went over an embankment at 5:38 a.m. Jan. 25, in Unity Township. According to the report, a 2020 Jeep Cherokee, driven by Sebrina W. Grimm, 21, of Normalville, was traveling north on Route 982 approaching the intersection with Charles Houck Road when the accident occurred. The driver had to be extricated from the Jeep after the accident and was transported by ambulance to Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Two-vehicle crash in Hempfield Township
State police at Greensburg report that two vehicles were involved in a crash on Route 30 at 7:52 a.m. Feb. 1, in Hempfield Township. According to the report, a 2005 Honda Civic and 2017 Chevrolet Cruze were traveling east one in front of the other and had just negotiated a right curve in the road when they came across roadwork by PennDOT, which was not properly marked. The driver of the Honda hit the brakes, but struck the Chevrolet, which hit the brakes for the work zone suddenly. No one was injured in the crash.
Two vehicles involved in Cook Twp. crash
State police at Greensburg investigated a two-vehicle crash that occurred at 9:31 a.m. Jan. 30, at the intersection of Route 711 South and 130 East in Cook Township. According to police, a 2007 Lincoln-Continental MKZ, driven by Carie A. Guballa, 26, of Finleyville, failed to stop at a stop sign on Route 130 and struck a 2008 Mazda Mazda 3, driven by Joshua F. Sager, 22, of Lancaster, New York. Guballa was cited with failing to stop at the stop sign. Neither driver reported any injuries.
Two-car accident
in Derry Township
State police at Kiski Valley reported a two-vehicle crash occurred at 5:46 p.m. Feb. 9, at the intersection of W. 4th Avenue and South Bank Street in Derry Township. According to the report, a 2022 Jeep Liberty, driven by Courtney E. Tutoki, 34, of Derry, and a 2011 Toyota Tundra, driven by Neil M. Peterson, 39, of Derry, collided when the drivers failed to yield after stopping at posted stop signs. No one was injured, but both drivers were cited.
Arrests made
at DUI checkpoint
State police at Kiski Valley arrested two people, served two warrants, issued 10 traffic citations and two warning notices, as a result of a sobriety checkpoint between 9 p.m. Feb. 13 and 2 a.m. Feb. 14, at the intersection of Route 22 eastbound and Hollywood Boulevard. The detail turned into a roving detail when inclement weather occurred.
Drugs seized from Salem Twp. motel
State police at Kiski Valley responded to a report of drug-related activity at 11:20 p.m. Feb. 10, in Room 213 at the Super 8 by Wyndham, on Sheffield Drive in Salem Township. After getting consent, troopers searched the room and found numerous illegals substances, which were seized. Charges of drug possession will be filed against a known 27-year-old male.
Counterfeiting investigation
in Salem Township
State police at Kiski Valley investigated a case of counterfeiting after being called to Walmart on Hollywood Boulevard in Salem Township at 5:47 p.m. Jan. 10. According to the report, $290 in counterfeit bills — three $50s and seven $20s — were used to purchase $190 in ink, paper and coffee creamer.
Child report investigated in
Derry Township
State police at Kiski Valley report that a Childline report was made involving a 4-year-old Derry boy on Jan. 26. Childline is a toll-free hotline where reports of child abuse can be made. The investigation is ongoing.
Parts stripped
from vehicles
in Salem Township
State police at Kiski Valley are investigating the theft of parts from two vehicles between Jan. 11 and February 11 by unknown individuals in Salem Township. According to the report, someone cut catalytic converters off a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 and a 2001 Chevrolet 3500 van parked outside of 110 Potter Lane. Anyone with information pertaining to the incident is asked to call PSP Kiski Valley at 724-697-5780.
Three escape injury in serious crash
State police at Kiski Valley responded to the scene of a three-vehicle crash at 5:22 p.m. Feb. 14, on Route 981 in Bell Township. According to the report, a 2009 Subaru Outback, driven by Deborah L. Morgan, 56, of Avonmore, struck a 2018 Ford F-150 XLT, driven by Jeffrey A. Shields, 32, of Blairsville. After impact, the truck slid into a 2010 Ford Escape, driven by Tonya S. Stone, 49, of Saltsburg. All three vehicles sustained heavy damage and had to be towed from the scene. None of the drivers were injured. State police were assisted at the scene by members of the Bell Township and Slickville-Salem Township volunteer fire departments.
Greensburg man struggles with police
State police at Greensburg have arrested a Greensburg man after responding to a report of a man jumping in and out of traffic on Route 136 and Cribb Station Road at 5:06 p.m. Feb. 11. After police arrived, the individual, Kenneth Barron, 22, fought and attempted to strike several officers. Eventually after a struggle, Barron was taken into custody and transported to Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital for treatment of suspected drug-induced psychosis, where he continued to fight with police and staff.
Ligonier man arrested after crash
State police at Greensburg arrested a 21-year-old Ligonier man on suspicion of driving under the influence after a two-vehicle crash at 7:26 p.m. Feb. 12, on Route 31, in Mount Pleasant Township. According to police, the crash involved a 2006 Toyocar van container trailer and a 2016 Dodge Dart.
One-vehicle crash
in Hempfield
State police at Greensburg reported a one-vehicle crash that occurred at 2:50 p.m. Feb. 14, on Route 819 in Hempfield Township. According to the report, a 1999 Chevrolet Cavalier, driven by Dustin A. Runkle, 30, of Hunker, crashed after he lost control on a left-hand curve of the road, spun around and hit an embankment. Runkle was cited by police following the crash, and reportedly suffered a possible injury.
Truck crashes
in Cook Township
State police at Greensburg report that a 2008 Ford F-150 XLT crashed on Route 130 at its intersection with Old Distillery Road in Cook Township. According to the report, the truck was traveling south on Old Distillery Road when the driver failed to stop at the intersection, went across Route 130 and landed down over an embankment. Neither, the driver, who was not identified, or the passenger were injured in the crash.
PFA violation reported
State police at Greensburg responded to a report of a PFA violation at 1:15 p.m. Feb. 15, on Canyon Court in Unity Township, and learned John Lehman, 40, of Latrobe had violated a PFA, which prohibits Lehman from having contact with a 37-year-old woman. Lehman fled the scene and police obtained an arrest warrant.
Police investigate fraud in Hempfield
State police at Greensburg responded to a report of identity theft that occurred at 2:56 p.m. Feb. 16, in Hempfield Township. According to police, a 41-year-old Greensburg man said his Unemployment Compensation account had been hacked. Anyone with information is asked to call 724-832-3288.
Carmichaels man arrested
in Burrell Twp.
State police at Indiana have arrested a 34-year-old man from Carmichaels after he was discovered in possession and driving under the influence of a controlled substance at 11:26 p.m. Feb. 10, on Route 119 South and Barrondale Road in Burrell Township.
Indiana man
arrested for DUI
State police at Indiana reported that a 21-year-old Indiana man was found to be driving his 2005 Buick Century under the influence of alcohol near the intersection of Route 119 South and Barrondale Road in Burrell Township, Indiana County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.