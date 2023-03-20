Latrobe Police investigate domestic dispute

The Latrobe Police Department reports investigating a domestic situation involving a firearm March 17 at 1:19 p.m. at a West Grant Street location. According to the report, a male actor, who was not identified by police, was reportedly inside a residence with juvenile children. Latrobe Police contacted the Greater Latrobe School District which made the decision to alter the dismissal procedures for children who reside in that area. Parents of the affected students were notified. At 3:42 p.m., the male actor was taken into custody without incident. There were injuries during the incident. The male will be charged with terroristic threats, endangering the welfare of a child and simple assault.