Latrobe Police investigate domestic dispute
The Latrobe Police Department reports investigating a domestic situation involving a firearm March 17 at 1:19 p.m. at a West Grant Street location. According to the report, a male actor, who was not identified by police, was reportedly inside a residence with juvenile children. Latrobe Police contacted the Greater Latrobe School District which made the decision to alter the dismissal procedures for children who reside in that area. Parents of the affected students were notified. At 3:42 p.m., the male actor was taken into custody without incident. There were injuries during the incident. The male will be charged with terroristic threats, endangering the welfare of a child and simple assault.
Two-vehicle crash in Salem Township
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a two-vehicle crash March 11 at 7:23 a.m. on U.S. Route 22 in Salem Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2017 Ram operated by 23-year-old Holly A. Kishlock of Homer City. Unit No. 2 was a 2021 Chevrolet Equinox operated by 80-year-old Albert R. Vish of Greensburg. The crash occurred as both vehicles were traveling west on Route 22. Unit No. 1, which was in the left lane, changed lanes and struck the rear of unit No. 2, which was in the right lane. PSP Kiski Valley was assisted at the scene by members of the Forbes Road Volunteer Fire Department.
PSP: Facebook lease scam reported
State police at Greensburg report investigating a lease scam March 2 at 9:04 p.m. at a Wen Dell Lane location in East Huntingdon Township. According to the report, a 30-year-old Ruffs Dale male told PSP he paid a Douglas Rentals Facebook page an advanced payment of $250 and later discovered the property he was looking to rent was a house for sale, and was not for rent.
Disturbance investigated in Sewickley Twp.State police at Greensburg report investigating a disturbance March 15 at 11:44 a.m. at a Limerick Road location in Sewickley Township. According to the report, PSP was dispatched for a disturbance at a neighboring apartment along Limerick Road. Troopers determined 42-year-old Keri Myers entered an apartment in which she does not reside, awakening the residents, and had to be forcefully removed due to her level of intoxication. Troopers met with Myers and confirmed she was highly intoxicated; she reportedly yelled at troopers to “just arrest me.” Myers was arrested for criminal trespass, and then resisted arrest and assaulted a trooper while being taken into custody. She was charged with criminal trespass, resisting arrest and aggravated assault, and lodged in Westmoreland County Prison on a secured $30,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled March 27 in front of Magisterial District Judge Charles M. Christner.
Wall damaged in Hempfield Twp. wreck
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash March 15 at 2:51 p.m. at 13 Willow Crossing Road, Hempfield Township. According to the report, a 17-year-old male driver was operating a 2008 Saturn Aura north on Willow Crossing Road, approaching the intersection with Ashley Drive. The male driver failed to negotiate a right curve in the roadway and subsequently traveled off the roadway, struck a retaining wall and a mailbox before coming to an uncontrolled final rest. There were no injuries and no witnesses.
Old water heater stolen from property
State police at Greensburg report investigating a theft Feb. 15 at 10:02 a.m. at a Herminie Road location in Sewickley Township. According to the report, troopers responded to a report of a theft of an old water heater outside of Charles Lutz Enterprises. The investigation is ongoing. The water heater tank is valued at $25.
PSP: Winter weather causes wreck
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash March 14 at 7:56 a.m. on South Greengate Road at its intersection with West Newton Road in Hempfield Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2021 Hyundai IONIQ Hybrid operated by 24-year-old Angela L. Tran of Charlottesville, Virginia. Unit No. 2 was a 2017 Infiniti Q60 operated by 25-year-old James D. Lowe of New York City, New York. The crash occurred as both vehicles were traveling south on South Greengate Road approaching the intersection with West Newton Road. Both vehicles slid on ice, left the roadway and struck each other.
Harassment investigation reported
State police at Greensburg report investigating harassment March 13 at 7:29 p.m. at a North Westmoreland Avenue location in Hempfield Township. According to the report, while investigating another incident, “the suspect had utilized another mobile recording device to audibly record a phone call with an individual.” The investigation is ongoing.
PSP: Alleged incident at The Grove
State police report filing harassment charges following an alleged incident March 13 at 11:30 p.m. at The Grove of Latrobe located in Unity Township. According to the report, a victim was subjected to unwanted contact by means of having a cup of water shoved in her face by 56-year-old Stephanie Knopsnider. No injuries were reported and charges have been filed, according to PSP.
Ice a factor in Willow Crossing Road crashState police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash March 14 at 7 a.m. on Willow Crossing Road north of Sci Lane in Hempfield Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2006 Toyota Tacoma operated by 35-year-old Joshua A. Testa of Greensburg. Unit No. 2 was a 2017 Chevrolet Express 3500 TK operated by 59-year-old Craig D. Taylor of Uniontown. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 was traveling north on Willow Crossing Road. The vehicle slid on ice and struck a utility pole on the right side of the roadway. Unit No. 1 then bounced off the utility poke and struck unit No. 2, which was traveling south on Willow Crossing Road. Both vehicles came to final rest on the southbound lane of the roadway. There were no injuries as a result of this crash. Unit No. 1 had to be towed from the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.